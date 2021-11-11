QB Cam Newton joins with Panthers but won’t start vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. The Panthers made one of the two huge moves in the NFL on Thursday. They agreed to terms with quarterback Cam Newton on a deal to make him their starting quarterback for the rest of this season.

Newton returns to the team that drafted him first overall in 2011.

Sam Darnold, the Panthers’ starter up until now this season, suffered a fracture in his scapula and is going to miss several games. It appears he will not return to the starting lineup once healthy.

However, nothing changes for the Panthers this week at quarterback. Newton will not start this week.

P.J. Walker will still start this weekend and Matt Barkley will back him up. Newton will likely be inactive while he learns the offense and prepares for the second half of the season.

The Cardinals have not beaten the Panthers since 2013.

List

Cards Wire Correo: Injuries, Zaven Collins' playing time and more

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



