QB C.J. Stroud embracing Texans’ ‘whole squad’ mentality

While some of the outside attention surrounding the Houston Texans may involve the performance of individuals or a specific position group, internally the focus is on the entirety of the team.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken to new coach DeMeco Ryans’ message of thinking of the totality of the team. Although Stroud is in the midst of earning the starting job with Case Keenum and Davis Mills also getting consideration, the No. 2 overall pick sees the veterans as teammates; resources from which he can gain valuable experience.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Right now it’s not just about an individual person,” Stroud told reporters May 23 at organized team activities. “It’s about the whole squad, which I’m loving it, man. This team has been very accepting of me, very honest, and very transparent. What I love about it, man, nothing has been given to me. I have to earn everything, which I love. It’s been like that my whole career, so it’s nothing new.”

It isn’t just the veterans inside the quarterback room who have been helpful for Stroud. Receiver Robert Woods has also been aiding the former Ohio State product in his adjustment to the NFL, and also understanding some of the nuances of Houston’s new West Coast offense, which Woods played under with the Los Angeles Rams from 2017-21.

“Robert and people like [receiver] Alex Bachman and [tight end] Brevin Jordan, like all these guys have been super vocal and super in depth of what they like, how they like things, not only on the field but off,” said Stroud. “It’s just amazing to be around great people and great football players as well.”

The more that Stroud is able to rely on veteran experience, regardless of where it comes from, the more the former Buckeye should be able to meet the objectives the Texans are looking for in a starting quarterback.

More Opinion!

Davis Mills' starting QB remarks signal competitive culture with DeMeco Ryans

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire