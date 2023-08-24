QB C.J. Stroud doesn’t listen to outside noise concerning the Texans

HOUSTON — Not many things off the field bother C.J. Stroud. The Houston Texans rookie is a firm believer in his faith and family, which ultimately allows the quarterback to stay concentrated on football.

From local radio to social media there is chatter about the Texans not naming a Week 1 starter against the Baltimore Ravens. Stroud doesn’t hear it as he continues to focus on improving himself and the team’s chances.

“I ain’t tripping. Just do what’s on my plate. I’m not worried about anybody else’s plate,” said Stroud when asked about the conversation surrounding the starting position. “I got to focus on what we got going on in this locker room and just getting better every day. It’s not about any of that stuff. It’s about competing every day and just getting better. That’s not my job. My job is to go out there and play. I got the fun stuff to do.”

Stroud has taken most of the first-team reps in practice over the last month and was named the starter for the final preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday by coach DeMeco Ryans earlier this week.

Before organized team activities and training camp began, Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio vehemently said there would be a quarterback competition between Stroud and third-year player Davis Mills, who started 15 games for Houston last season. Yet, after the first couple of days during camp, Stroud has held the edge over Mills.

First-year offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik spoke to the media on Thursday but was hesitant to say who will call plays for the Texans during the regular season.

“The evaluation never ends, quite honestly,” Slowik responded when asked about the competition heading into the game with the Saints. “They all have steps they can take,” Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said. “They all have places they can go with their game that they haven’t quite got to yet to be more efficient and just cleaner with the operation and with the footwork and some little things like that. We’ll just keep grinding through that.”

