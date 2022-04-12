What QB Bryce Young said about Alabama football adding Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen

Alabama football fans aren't the only ones who are buzzing about the addition of Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen.

Steen, who announced he would be transferring to Alabama on Tuesday, also has his future quarterback Bryce Young excited.

"It’s really big," Young said. "Anytime we can get help at a position like that, it’s huge."

Especially for this group. The Crimson Tide has to replace left tackle Evan Neal, who is expected to be a top 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, starting right tackle Chris Owens is going through the draft process.

And while Alabama has been trying to find two new starters, the offensive line has been dealing with injuries this spring. Center Darrian Dalcourt, guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. and backup James Brockermeyer have all been out with injuries.

"The amount of linemen we’ve had and the amount of reps they’ve gotten is something I’ve never seen before," Young said.

He said the other offensive linemen who have been available have handled it without complaining.

"Super proud of those guys of how they’ve competed and how they’ve worked," Young said.

Alabama wraps up spring practice this week ahead of A-Day at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Steen, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle who started 33 games over three years at Vanderbilt, will join them before the season and be added to the mix.

"It’s definitely going to help our depth," Young said. "I’m excited for him to come in."

