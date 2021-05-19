QB Brett Hundley set to visit Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals moved on from quarterback Brett Hundley after two seasons and did not re-sign the free agent. After serving as Kyler Murray’s backup in 2019 and even contributing to a victory in Seattle, Hundley was relegated to third string last year and was inactive for all 16 games.

He has a shot to reunite with the first head coach in the NFL when he was drafted. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Hundley is scheduled to have a visit with the Dallas Cowboys this week.

Free agent quarterback Brett Hundley is visiting the #Cowboys this week, per source. Dallas is looking at adding depth to the position and Hundley has familiarity with Mike McCarthy from Green Bay. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 18, 2021

Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys’ head coach, was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers when Hundley was drafted in the fifth round in 2015. Hundley was Aaron Rodgers’ backup for three seasons and even started nine games in 2017 before he left in free agency.

The Cowboys currently have four quarterbacks on their roster — starter Dak Prescott, Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci.

If Hundley is signed, he would presumably be competing for backup spot.

