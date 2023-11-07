QB breakdowns & Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye with Theo Ash | The Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Charles McDonald is joined by Theo Ash of TikTok fame to break down some quarterback play and finally get to the bottom of Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye as we look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft. But first, the duo discuss some of the more engaging storylines to come out of NFL Week 9, as the Raiders got their first win under interim HC Antonio Pierce, Bill Belichick and the Patriots lost to a Commanders team that doesn't even want to win and Aaron Rodgers said he's returning in a few weeks.

Next, the duo break down what they've seen from Geno Smith, Josh Dobbs, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Josh Allen the last few weeks as they determine what we can take away from their play and how much their teams are helping them succeed.

Charles and Theo finish off the show by breaking down the potential top two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, QBs Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. The duo decide who should go first overall at this point in the season and what makes each player special as they preview the debate that will take over the NFL Draft in a few months.

8:10 - Las Vegas Raiders get their first win under Antonio Pierce as the Josh McDaniels era finally ends

16:50 - New England Patriots lost to a Washington Commanders team that just sold

22:20 - Aaron Rodgers says he's returning in a "few weeks"

28:10 - What went wrong for Geno Smith against Baltimore?

33:30 - Josh Dobbs impressed in his first game as a Minnesota Viking

37:10 - C.J. Stroud continues to make the Bryce Young pick look bad

45:25 - Is it too late for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills?

50:30 - Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye

Geno Smith during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 in Baltimore. (Michael Owens via AP) ((Michael Owens via AP))

📺 Watch This Full Episode On YouTube

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”