NFL: QB Bortles signs Jaguars extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed quarterback Blake Bortles to a contract extension, the NFL team announced on Saturday.

Bortles' new deal is through the 2020 season and reportedly worth $54million with $26.5m guaranteed.

"Everybody dreams of making $100m and the quarterbacks are expected to sign that big deal," Bortles said. "That was never something that was very important to me. Signing a second deal with the team that drafted me was my goal from the beginning. It's been done and I'm excited.

"I'm thrilled and proud of myself for being able to do that. There obviously is still a lot of work and things that need to go on."

After a season in which the Jaguars made it to the AFC Championship game, Jacksonville had to make a decision as to whether the team would continue with Bortles going forward, or go with someone else.

READ MORE: NFL - Veteran kicker Vinatieri signs with Colts for further year

READ MORE: Conte’s reason for lack of touchline passion

READ MORE: How Alexis is disrupting Utd’s attack

Bortles is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,627 yards, 27 touchdowns and he had a career-low 13 interceptions.

The 25-year-old signed a four-year, $20.6m rookie contract out of college.

Jacksonville had picked up Bortles' fifth-year option worth $19m in 2017, which would have been the 25-year-old's salary in 2018 had they not agreed on a deal.

"Blake's growth and development last season was a key to the success we had as a team," Jaguars executive vice-president of football operations Tom Coughlin said.

"Blake has proven, with toughness and dependability, that he can be the leader this team needs going forward. Along with this contract come high expectations that he will continue to improve and help our team accomplish their ultimate goal."