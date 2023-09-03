How QB Billy Wiles let Southern Miss football coach Will Hall have some fun

In Will Hall’s first two seasons as head coach of the Southern Miss football program, 18 players attempted at least one pass.

In 25 games.

Hall, a former offensive coordinator at Tulane and a former quarterback himself, heard it all. All of the noise about the gimmicky nature of his offense and the incredibly unorthodox schemes he drew up. Along with that noise came pressure.

And, oh, did he feel it. So perhaps you’ll have to forgive him for wanting to start 2023 fast. For wanting to punch Alcorn State in the mouth as soon as the opening bell rang. For wanting to show off his shiny new toy in Clemson transfer quarterback Billy Wiles, and how his offense can operate efficiently and productively.

“I probably told (my wife) Rebecca but, secretly, I just wanted to come out and remove some of the cloud off of us,” Hall said. “From the quarterback situation to my offense to all this crap that we have to talk about, because we have to talk about it. (But) I knew we had moved on as a program.

“We can coach offense here and we can play offense here.”

The Golden Eagles did that Saturday in their 40-14 win over Alcorn State. Hall’s offense put up 431 yards on 69 plays. It scored more points than it has since dropping 64 on Northwestern State on Sept. 17, 2022.

And it set the tone early with an opening drive that Hall called “fun.” He broke it down, play by play, in great detail.

Play 1: “We sprinted out and hit a hitch. I know that seems simple, but in the last few years, that’d be like tryin’ to roll a 7. You can do it, but the percentages say you won’t.”

Play 2: “We come right back with a speed sweep to Frank Gore (Jr.) — boom. Everybody blocks it up. He hits it. Makes some guys miss — we’re off and running.”

Play 3: “We take a shot (at the end zone). Ti Mims is wide open. They pull him down or that would’ve been a touchdown — three-play drive, touchdown, done.”

Play 3 (Take 2): “We keep rollin’. We run a GT counter. The blitz the corner, we pull it, we throw the spot out there and we go (16-yard touchdown pass from Wiles to Jakarius Caston).”

The most impressive part for Hall?

“We did all that playing four different personnel groupings,” he said. “That’s offensive football. That’s execution with a lot of people doing their job. That’s fun.”

And it was fun for most everyone involved. Especially Wiles. Making his first start as a college quarterback (and his first start since May 2021, when he led Stone Bridge (Virginia) to a state championship), he finished with 257 yards passing and three touchdowns.

There were two throws still on Wiles’ mind when he sat down with reporters for the postgame news conference. His first completion — that 6-yard pitch-and-catch to Brandon Hayes that impressed Hall so — was one.

SOUTHERN MISS FOOTBALL: Golden Eagles makes quick work of Alcorn State. Here are 5 things we learned

“That was a good one to get on the first play,” he said. “Just to kinda feel that moment. Be in the stadium. Kinda just know that you’re ready to go and this team is ready to go.”

Wiles’ favorite throw of the night? That came a bit later. On the last drive of the first quarter, he found Caston on a 25-yard deep ball down the sideline.

That throw (and quite a few others) have Hall feeling confident in the direction Southern Miss is headed.

“We’re just way better at quarterback than we used to be,” he said.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: How Southern Miss football coach Will Hall finally had some fun