QB battle in Las Vegas among the biggest in NFL heading into 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders have a good ole fashioned quarterback battle on their hands. It’s been a long time since they’ve had one, but that is the case as they head into a pivotal 2024 season.

In a recent article by Bleacher Report, they named the biggest positional battles heading into training camp. And of course, that means that the quarterback battle in Las Vegas was mentioned. Here is a snippet of what the site had to say about the ongoing quarterback competition for the Raiders:

In one corner you have Minshew. He might have less upside as a quarterback who has been in the league since 2019. He’s had some success as a starter. He started 12 games and went 6-6 with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2019. He lost that job after going 1-7 the following year but revived his career in Indianapolis last season with a 7-6 run as the starter. O’Connell, on the other hand, was pressed into action because of an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo but kept the job based on his performance. The Raiders went 5-5 with him at the helm, and he posted 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

The hope is that Aidan O’Connell can win the job outright and provide some hope that he could be a long-term answer at the position. But if he fails to take a step forward in 2024, the Raiders will turn to Minshew to give them adequate quarterback play.

Both players have drawn rave reviews this offseason, but it’s only OTAs and there has been no live contact. We are about to learn a lot more about this battle over the next two months and it shouldn’t be hard to see who is in the lead to be the Week 1 starter for Las Vegas.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire