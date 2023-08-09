QB Baker Mayfield to start for Bucs vs Steelers

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday night, they will face a familiar foe. The Bucs are starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in the team’s first preseason game.

Mayfield spent his first four seasons in the NFL as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. Seven of his 59 career starts with Cleveland came against Pittsburgh. Mayfield’s record against Pittsburgh is only 2-5. Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. As a starter his career record as a starter is 31-38.

On the other side, the Steelers are planning to start Kenny Pickett. Tomlin has been non-commital about how much Pickett will play against Tampa but Pickett says he’s ready to play as much or little as the coaching staff wants.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire