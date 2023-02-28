QB Anthony Richardson expected to throw at NFL combine

Former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson isn’t holding back in the months leading up to the NFL draft. He’ll be a full participant in the upcoming NFL scouting combine in March, which means he’ll take part in throwing drills to show off his arm.

The combine was always going to be Richardson’s strong point given his physical abilities, but AR could have wowed scouts without throwing a ball on March 4. Some quarterbacks will wait until the team’s pro day to work with receivers they know well and their own sequence of throws. Richardson just wants to compete, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, who originally reported the news.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson plans to throw at the NFL scouting combine, per source. His stance is he's coming to compete, so it wouldn't surprise to see him do most if not all of the drills. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 27, 2023

Mel Kiper Jr. recently projected Richardson to come off the board at No. 9 overall, but his combine performance could move him either way. With only 13 career starts and limited tape from college, the questions from NFL front offices regard consistency. It’s hard to make up for a lack of experience, but seeing Richardson’s explosive arm in person might do it for some scouts.

It’s a calculated risk from Florida’s former signal caller, but everything Richardson’s done so far has kept him in the national spotlight as one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class. Let’s see if this move pays off.

Richardson will take measurements and do his workouts on March 4. Quarterbacks are scheduled to be on the field from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

