QB Anthony Brown and OL Ryan Walk named semifinalists for national awards

Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown and offensive lineman Ryan Walk both have had tremendous seasons and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Brown was one of 20 players to be named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced on Tuesday.

Brown is the only Pac-12 quarterback to be selected as a semifinalist, and one of nine seniors. He joins Justin Herbert, Marcus Mariota, Dennis Dixon, Joey Harrington, and Bill Musgrave as Oregon QBs to be named semifinalists for the award. Mariota became the first Duck to win the honor in 2014.

The Oregon signal-caller is 153-of-241 passing (63.4 percent) for 1,895 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also first among Pac-12 quarterbacks with seven rushing touchdowns.

Walk was selected as one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

The Ducks offensive guard and sometimes center is the only player from the Pac-12 to be named a semifinalist, and one of three offensive linemen. The Eugene native is the first player in program history to be selected as a Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist.

Unfortunately, Walk went down with an apparent injury in last week’s game at Seattle is expected to miss the next 3-4 weeks. But he should be available for the bowl season.