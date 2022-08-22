QB Anthony Brown is breaking out in the preseason, leaving Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

This isn’t quite the Anthony Brown that we saw in Eugene over the past couple of years.

While many of the fall months in Eugene a year ago were spent with fans of the Oregon Ducks frustrated by the play of their starting quarterback, and occasionally calling for him to be benched, the former Boston College transfer is now getting his chance to make a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster in the NFL, using the preseason to show what he’s capable of.

It turns out he’s capable of a lot more than what we saw with the Ducks a year ago.

Mario Cristobal, you have a few hundred calls on Line 1.

After the Ducks watched hometown hero Justin Herbert catapult his way into MVP conversations and early Hall of Fame talks in just two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, many wondered where that remarkable talent was during his Oregon career. We saw glimpses of Herbert’s arm strength, and ability to run the ball, but nothing like we’ve seen regularly on Sunday afternoons in the past two years.

Now you’re telling me that Brown is starting to flourish in the NFL after leaving Cristobal’s offense? Once is a coincidence; twice and you may have some hard questions to answer.

Of course, Cristobal is not completely to blame for Brown’s frustrating 2021 season. Oftentimes, the Ducks’ starting QB was downright inaccurate, careless with the ball, and unable to make the necessary throws to find holes in coverage and exploit a defense. Not all of his struggles were due to Cristobal’s conservative scheme, but the fact that Brown is now with the Ravens firing darts and impressing on a national level, it certainly doesn’t look great for the new Miami Hurricanes coach.

On Sunday night, Brown had another impressive preseason showing. He finished 10-for-13 with two touchdowns. Here are some of the best social media reactions to his sudden breakout in the NFL:

Anthony Brown from Oregon continues to impress completing 10/13 passes with 2 touchdowns

pic.twitter.com/T11IH4Ix9C — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) August 22, 2022

Rookie quarterback Anthony Brown has two touchdowns and only one incompletion as the Ravens are dominating the Cardinals 24-3 at the end of three. pic.twitter.com/felG3fhNoQ — WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 (@wbalradio) August 22, 2022

It's nice to see Anthony Brown Jr. chuck the ball down the field! …would've been nice to see that during the season. *ahem* Cristobal *ahem* — Addicted To Quack (@AddictedToQuack) August 12, 2022

If this is a test for Anthony Brown, he's passing with flying colors! Recognized the blitz pre snap. Kept his composure when he knew heat was on the way. Made an NFL caliber throw for the TD. A+ stuff.#RavensFlock — Matt Wise (@TheMattWise) August 22, 2022

