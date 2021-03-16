QB Andy Dalton could be headed to the Bears

The Chicago Bears’ quarterback situation has been under the microscope all offseason. But free agency has also made it abundantly clear that the Bears are running out of options at quarterback short of a trade.

Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick were two names that were being floated around as potential fits for Chicago this offseason. In fact, the Bears were rumored to be a suitor for Winston. But both have gone on to sign with the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team, respectively, which leaves Chicago running low on options.

Another name that has been rumored as an option for the Bears is Andy Dalton, who was someone that Chicago was considering last offseason. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, it sounds like Dalton is on the move next. And he could very well end up with the Bears.

The next QB domino to fall could be Andy Dalton and one league source said he believes the Red Rifle could be headed to the #Bears. https://t.co/4ojjalQkHj — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 16, 2021

Bringing in Dalton doesn’t make a whole lot of sense considering the Bears already have a bridge quarterback in Nick Foles, who they shelled out a fourth-round pick for last offseason.

It makes even less sense considering general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy are banking on the success of this team in 2021 — which starts at quarterback — in order to save their jobs.

But the Bears are still very much in the Russell Wilson sweepstakes, although that depends on whether or not the Seattle Seahawks are going to deal Wilson.

List