QB Allen, 49ers agree to one-year contract extension, per agent originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brandon Allen will stick around the Bay for a little longer.

The veteran quarterback and the 49ers reached an agreement on a one-year contract extension, per Allen's agent.

CONFIRMED: 49ers are bringing back quarterback, Brandon Allan, per his agent, Kyle Strongin. — Jennifer Lee Chan - threads @jenniferleechan (@jenniferleechan) March 11, 2024

Source confirms the #49ers and QB Brandon Allen have reached agreement on a one-year contract extension, as @RapSheet first reported.



Allen was the No. 3 last season. Right now, Allen and Brock Purdy are the only two QBs under contract to SF for the 2024 season. — Matt Maiocco (Threads @maiocconbcs) (@MaioccoNBCS) March 11, 2024

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news Monday.

This story will be updated.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast