QB Allen, 49ers agree to one-year contract extension, per agent
Brandon Allen will stick around the Bay for a little longer.
The veteran quarterback and the 49ers reached an agreement on a one-year contract extension, per Allen's agent.
Allen was the No. 3 last season. Right now, Allen and Brock Purdy are the only two QBs under contract to SF for the 2024 season.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news Monday.
This story will be updated.
