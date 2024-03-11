Advertisement

QB Allen, 49ers agree to one-year contract extension, per agent

Tristi Rodriguez
·1 min read

QB Allen, 49ers agree to one-year contract extension, per agent originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brandon Allen will stick around the Bay for a little longer.

The veteran quarterback and the 49ers reached an agreement on a one-year contract extension, per Allen's agent.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news Monday.



