QB Alex Tanney to visit with Giants as potential short-term backup

Joe Judge talks to Alex Tanney

With quarterback Daniel Jones suffering a hamstring injury and his status to return unknown, the Giants are bringing in former QB Alex Tanney to visit this week, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

The 33-year-old played for the Giants from 2018-19, serving as the primary backup to Eli Manning. He completed just one pass for one yard during his time with the Giants.

Tanney spent the spring and summer with the team, learning Jason Garrett's offensive system. If Jones does not play on Sunday against Seattle and Tanney is signed, he's likely to be Colt McCoy's backup.

The first step to signing him is brining him in for a physical, COVID-19 testing, etc. Besides McCoy, the only other quarterback is Clayton Thorson on the practice squad.

Judge indicated that after seeing what happened with the Denver Broncos, the Giants are now considering a "quarantine quarterback" just in case all their QBs are wiped out for a game, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.