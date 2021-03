Associated Press

Since joining the Big Ten, Maryland has at least shared the conference championship in six of seven seasons. This year, the eight-ranked Terrapins look like they have a shot to win their second national title in school history and first since 2006. Diamond Miller scored eight of her 17 points in the first quarter to help Maryland start strong and Ashley Owusu had 22 points in an 88-63 victory over No. 12 Michigan that clinched a share of the Big Ten title on Thursday.