QB Aaron Rodgers reaches 500 career touchdowns for Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reached a career milestone on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With three total touchdowns during the 27-17 win at Lambeau Field, Rodgers became the first player in Packers history to produce 500 total touchdowns during games in the regular season and playoffs.

Rodgers threw two touchdown passes against the Steelers, tying Dan Marino for sixth all-time at 420. He also ran for a score.

Here’s the breakdown for all of Rodgers touchdowns with the Packers:

– 420 passing touchdowns, regular season

– 32 rushing touchdowns, regular season

– 45 passing touchdowns, playoffs

– 4 rushing touchdowns, playoffs

His 500th touchdown was a 23-yard pass to Randall Cobb in the second quarter. He threw a second touchdown to Cobb in the second half, and his total is now at 501, the most in team history. Hall of Famer Brett Favre accounted for 495 (442 regular-season touchdown passes, 13 regular-season rushing touchdowns, 39 playoff touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown).

Rodgers needs one touchdown pass to tie Philip Rivers for fifth all-time.

Tom Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in total touchdowns with 707 in regular-season and playoff games.

