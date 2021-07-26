QB Aaron Rodgers planning to play for Packers during 2021 season

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season, sources say. That is the expectation. Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is “hopeful” for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

The Green Bay Packers might have their MVP quarterback back in 2021.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has “indicated to people close to him” that he’s planning on playing for the Packers during the 2021 season.

Rodgers, the league’s MVP in 2020, has been engaged in a vague but public conflict with the Packers all offseason.

The team getting Rodgers back for at least one more season would have to be considered a major win considering all the factors at play.

Rodgers is under contract for the next three seasons. Rapoport’s report did not include any information on how the two sides have solved or would solve any issues, including contractually.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

