Can QB Aaron Rodgers and Packers save their season? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew breaks down quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Rounds of thundersnow rumble through Buffalo as the region braces for 100+ cm of snow this weekend
The NFL and the Bills are left to figure out a contingency plan if Buffalo's travel ban doesn't lift before Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns in Detroit.
The Green Bay Packers lost 27-17 to the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 17, 2022, at Lambeau Field.
Rodgers was a third-round pick in the 2021 draft and was claimed by the #Texans after being waived by the #Packers earlier this week.
The Packers had an opportunity to win their second home game in less than a week, four days after upsetting the Cowboys. For as good as Green Bay looked against Dallas on Sunday, they were the exact opposite of it on Thursday night. After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced a stream of pointed questions [more]
Packers fans booed their team during a Thursday Night Football loss to the Titans, and Aaron Rodgers was left with a short response about the crowd after the game.
Titans running back Derrick Henry did a little bit of everything on Thursday night. Henry ran for 87 yards — which made him the first back in the league to hit 1,000 rushing yards for the season — and a touchdown while also catching two passes for 45 yards. Those are his typical roles in [more]
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
LeSean McCoy explains why he sides with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool as unwarranted scapegoats for the Bears' lack of production in the passing game.
Sean McDermott rules three #Bills players out vs. #Browns:
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not happy after his team dropped to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. In a brief interview with the Packers’ YouTube channel, LaFleur used the words “extremely disappointing” three different times to describe his feelings. “They whipped us in pretty much every phase,” LaFleur said. [more]
Tyreek Hill is having a career year. Who cares? That’s irrelevant when we analyze the Chiefs’ trade, and here’s why.
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Chargers game playing out.
The Eagles sent a clear message both to the team and the rest of the NFL about their expectations this season.
Philly's defense is large and it is scary.
The MMQB's Albert Breer shares insight about the perspective on Mac Jones from NFL executives, and how the Patriots can get the second-year QB going in the second half of the season.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs (7-2) won't have Mecole Hardman and likely will be missing JuJu Smith-Schuster for the prime-time showdown. Hardman was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an abdominal injury.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll learned several important lessons during his time as a Patriots assistant coach that he's putting to good use in his new job.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 11's top running back plays. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)
With the season on the line, the Packers produced a thoroughly disappointing performance against the Titans. Matt LaFleur: "It's extremely disappointing."