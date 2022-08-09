QB Aaron Rodgers gets veteran rest day at Packers training camp

Practice No. 12 of Green Bay Packers training camp didn’t include No. 12.

Aaron Rodgers got the day off on Tuesday, leaving Jordan Love and Danny Etling to handle all the reps at quarterback as Matt LaFleur’s team prepares for the preseason opener on Friday night in San Francisco.

Rodgers, who turns 39 in December, is the latest veteran to get a day off from training camp, joining the likes of Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis. LaFleur has provided days off for veterans during camp to help keep older bodies rested and protected from injury.

Rodgers practiced fully during the first 11 practices, including Family Night.

LaFleur said that Tuesday’s practice – which is closed to the public because it was originally planned to be a jog-through – will only be around an hour and a half long. The closed setting provided an opportunity to rest Rodgers without taking away a day of seeing No. 12 from the fans attending training camp.

The added bonus is more first-team reps for Love, who will start at quarterback in San Francisco. Rodgers won’t play in the preseason opener.

On Tuesday, Love made a number of notable throws with the No. 1 offense, including a completion to Allen Lazard under pressure and a touchdown pass to standout rookie Romeo Doubs.

