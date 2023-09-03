QB has 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs in the first half: Section V's top players from Saturday

Here are the top performances on football fields around Section V during the season-opening games on Saturday and Friday:

Shaun Alexander, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: The senior scored a touchdown on nine carries for 50 yards during a 55-14 win over Geneseo.

Gavin Armbrewster, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: Scored a rushing touchdown and caught an interception on defense. Ronald Szpylman scored a rushing touchdown too during a 55-14 win over Geneseo.

Ashton Bezon, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: The senior linebacker had a sack, and three of his 12 tackles went for losses, during a 55-14 win over Geneseo.

Bronx Buchholz, Batavia: Blue Devils new starting quarterback had four touchdown passes while finishing 12 of 17 passing for 364 yards with an interception during Batavia's 46-30 win over Norwich in Section IV or Binghamton/Elmira region. He also had a touchdown run while gaining 101 yards on 14 carries.

Maggie Buchholz, Batavia: Sophomore running back had two catches, both were touchdowns, for 109 yards during the team's 46-30 win over Norwich from Section IV.

Mekhi Fortes, Batavia: Senior running back finished with 98 rushing yards with two touchdowns on 17 carries to help the Blue Devils to a 16-point win over Norwich, a team in Section IV.

Cole Grazioplene, Batavia: Senior receiver caught eight passes, two for touchdowns, and finished with 179 reception yards during a 46-30 win for the Blue Devils over Norwich in Section IV.

Bodie Hyde, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: The senior had 10 carries for 181 yards and four touchdowns at quarterback, and five of his 12 tackles at linebacker — all in the first half — during a 55-14 win over Geneseo.

Matt Meacham, Honeoye Falls-Lima: Quarterback threw two touchdown passes while completing 26 of 34 attempts for 300 yards in the first game of his senior year season, a 41-19 loss at Waverly in Section IV or Binghamton/Elmira region.

Austin Pangrazio, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: He scored a rushing touchdown, and two of his eight tackles went for losses during a 55-14 win over Geneseo.

Angelo Penna, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: The senior defensive lineman had a sack and eight tackles — two for losses — during a 55-14 win over Geneseo.

Avery Watterson, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: The junior rushed 11 times for 90 yards, and caught an interception at linebacker, during a 55-14 win over Geneseo.

Check back later as we add more Section V football standouts to this list.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V's top players from Saturday, Week 1: Bodie Hyde stands out