Max Verstappen takes world title after Oscar Piastri wins Qatar GP sprint race

Max Verstappen finished second in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race, to confirm his third world drivers' title - Getty Images/Mark Thompson

Max Verstappen has been crowned champion of the world after he finished second to Oscar Piastri in Saturday’s chaotic sprint round in Qatar.

The 26-year-old Dutchman has emulated Sir Jackie Stewart and Ayrton Senna by wrapping up his third title with six grands prix still remaining - equalling Michael Schumacher’s 21-year-old record.

Red Bull’s Verstappen has dominated Formula One since he beat seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to clinch his maiden title at the deeply controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021.

And the 26-year-old’s runner-up finish, coupled with Sergio Perez’s failure to finish in the top three - he crashed out with eight laps remaining - was enough to seal the deal under the floodlights of the Lusail International Circuit.

Verstappen’s championship parade will start at Sunday’s 57-lap Grand Prix in Qatar.

Lando Norris finished third for McLaren, one place ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, with Lewis Hamilton fifth.

PA Sport

07:36 PM BST

Oscar Piastri's mum had a pilates class booked in about 90 minutes

Not sure she’s going to make that.

She’s right to be proud, her son has had an exceptional debut season.

07:33 PM BST

Verstappen is a worthy three-time champion – but comparisons with F1 greats is harder to answer

There is a certain irony to the fact that Max Verstappen has claimed his latest world title in a messy sprint race, a format he famously detests and one many do not recognise as having anything to do with Formula One. It changes nothing though. Not even Verstappen’s biggest detractors could deny that he is a deserving recipient of his third straight crown. The Dutchman has been head and shoulders above the rest this year. The question of whether or not he deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as Ayrton Senna, Sir Jackie Stewart, Nelson Piquet, Niki Lauda and Jack Brabham – the five drivers he has joined on three world titles – is more difficult to answer.

Read the full piece by Tom Cary here.

07:28 PM BST

Updated driver standings

Is Perez vulnerable... could he lose second to Hamilton? Given how it is going... he’s definitely far from safe.

07:22 PM BST

Oscar Piastri speaks after a maiden sprint race win

Yeah, very happy. Very stressful race. When I saw all the soft guys come through at the start I thought we were in a bit of trouble but then their tyres fell off pretty quickly. The pace was reasonable and in a race where you had to manage a lot... I think we did a really good job. Anything you can try and learn tomorrow is important as well, I thought once he got through into second I thought I’d be in a bit of trouble.

Well done to him.

07:19 PM BST

Max Verstappen speaks after confirming his title

Yeah, of course a fantastic feeling. It’s been an incredible, year, a lot great races. Super proud but also super prooud of the job of the team. To be a three-time world champion is incredible. We will keep on pushing, we will try to do the best we can. Today was quite an exciting race, it was a bit of a shame with the safety cars. It was good it was fun out there. Incredibly happy at the moment. He [Piastri] drove a great race. It was not that easy... he did very well. I did everything I could ty try and catch up. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a while.

07:16 PM BST

Three in a row for Verstappen now

07:14 PM BST

Qatar GP sprint race - Classification

PIA 8pts VER 7pts NOR 6pts RUS 5pts HAM 4pts SAI 3pts LEC 2pts ALB 1pt ALO GAS BOT TSU STR MAG ZHO

OUT: HUL, OCO, PER, SAR, LAW

07:12 PM BST

"Unbelievable" is the word that Christian Horner and Max Verstappen use to celebrate

Rather liberally, I think, in their post-race congratulations and celebrations. I’m not sure they really know what it means. Anyway, well done Max Verstappen: a fully deserved world championship in a dominant season.

“Very nicely done,” Oscar Piastri says after his first “win” in F1. It was only a sprint race, but it’s still a race.

07:10 PM BST

OSCAR PIASTRI WINS THE QATAR GRAND PRIX SPRINT RACE!

Well done! What a brilliant drive. Verstappen is 1.8sec down at the finish line and that, with Perez not finishing, confirms his third world drivers’ championship. Lando Norris in third and that is a big boost for McLaren in their fight with Aston Martin for fourth in the standings.

07:09 PM BST

FINAL LAP

Piastri’s lead stays at 2.1sec heading into the final lap. Surely that is enough barring any mistake? Norris gets Russell for third and Albon has Alonso for eighth and the final point! This is frantic and brilliant.

Verstappen closes the gap a little bit but it’s too much for him to overcome with just a few corners left...

07:08 PM BST

Lap 18 of 19 - Verstappen sets another fastest lap

But he only takes 0.322sec out of Piastri’s lead which stands at more than two seconds. Surely Piastri has got this now?

This has been a good little, action-packed race. Hamilton has Alonso and is now harrying Leclerc for sixth and a few points. It’s great stuff as Hamilton locks up a bit and has to be patient.

07:06 PM BST

Lap 17 of 19 - Norris back into fifth

The medium tyres come into it a bit better and he’s so close to the Ferrari of Sainz for fourth now, having just got Leclerc in the other one. Piastri only lost 0.3sec or so to Verstappen the last time around. He needs now more than half a second per lap.

Hamilton charging now and has Alonso in his sights for seventh.

07:04 PM BST

Lap 16 of 19 - Verstappen gets Russell for second

With DRS and into turn one. Easily done, really. Oscar Piastri is the only man ahead and 2.641sec he is ahead by. Hmmm. That is a reasonable lap but is certainly not unsurmountable, even with only four laps left...

07:04 PM BST

Lap 15 of 19 - Piastri doesn't exactly ace the restart again

Russell is very close to him but the Australian manages to keep the lead. Verstappen is filling George Russell’s mirrors... and that gives Piastri a bit of breathing room. Norris is down in sixth now, Leclerc’s soft tyres warming up a bit more as Norris really struggled.

07:01 PM BST

Lap 14 of 19 - The SC is coming in at the end of this lap

We haven’t had much of a chance to test out how good these Pirelli tyres are...

06:59 PM BST

Lap 13 of 19 - Here's the order under the third SC

PIA RUS VER SAI NOR LEC ALO HAM

Russell put in a request to box but it was denied. Verstappen has been told that the tyres are graining and to be patient, basically, and not really worry about beating Piastri and winning the race.

06:57 PM BST

Lap 12 of 19 - It's a third SC...

Hulkenberg was trapped between Perez on one side and Ocon on the other and it all got a bit messy. Hulkenberg couldn’t do much but back out, which is what he did, and then Perez on his right and Ocon on his left both hit the Haas’s front end and then, I think, each other. Not sure it was anyone’s fault. Perez tried to overtake the Haas on the outside, Ocon on the inside and there was not enough space for all of them.

"They sandwiched me!"



How it happened... 🔍 pic.twitter.com/c1va7jobMe — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 7, 2023

06:54 PM BST

Lap 11 of 19 - Piastri gets DRS on the pit straight

And that is a simple move. Norris comes back on Leclerc and takes fifth place. Verstappen sets the fastest lap and must be a contender for this race...

And Perez has collided with Nico Hulkenberg and the Red Bull driver goes into the gravel. Looks like Ocon is involved too?!

The Mexican is out of his car and that confirms Max Verstappen as world champion.

06:53 PM BST

Lap 10 of 19 - Looks like the softs are going off

Verstappen gets Sainz for third and Piastri is now within DRS range of Russell. Going with the softs was clearly a bold call and it looks like it may not work...

Here’s the top eight:

RUS PIA VER SAI LEC NIR ALO OCO

06:52 PM BST

Lap 9 of 19 - Verstappen up into fourth

And Perez up into 10th with a move on Gasly. We have Russell on softs, Piastri on mediums, Sainz on softs and Verstappen on mediums.

06:50 PM BST

Lap 8 of 19 - The question now...

...is whether Russell’s tyres can hang on, with Piastri on the mediums. He got to two seconds ahead but then loses a little bit of time to Piastri as the Australian sets the fastest lap of the race. Maybe those softs have just gone off now?

06:48 PM BST

Lap 7 of 19 - Russell catches Piastri napping at the restart

He goes slow as you like and then bolts. Piastri is under pressure on the pit straight by Sainz, the Ferrari driver tries to go around the outside but Piastri holds on. Russell is now 1.5sec up the road, though, after an excellent restart. No real progress for Hamilton who is having a poor race, especially compared to his team-mate out front.

06:46 PM BST

Lap 6 of 19 - SC in this lap

It always feels a bit rubbish when we get Safety Cars in sprint races. Like we’re being robbed of racing. Still, we get a few starts to choose from and it does keep the pack nicely bunched up, so perhaps that is not the right way to look at it.

A reminder that, as it stands, Verstappen wins the drivers’ title.

06:46 PM BST

Lap 5 of 19 - It's not been a great period for Sargeant

He has been backed by his team but he has not been up to the standard required.

06:42 PM BST

Lap 4 of 19 - Top eight under SC

RUS PIA SAI LEC VER NOR OCO ALO

Russell’s soft tyres probably helped him on the first lap after the restart. Will they last the race? These laps under the SC will help him in that attempt.

06:41 PM BST

Lap 3 of 19 - Russell takes the lead!

They all try a tow from the car in front as they approach the line. Apart from Piastri, obviously, as the leader. He doesn’t get away brilliantly with Russell right on his behind. Norris is duelling with the Aston Martin of Alonso... and Piastri is doing the same with Russell. And Russell takes the lead with a move from a long way back up the inside!

George Russell leads for Mercedes! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/Pna2IBYNd5 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 7, 2023

“Big move,” he tells his team. Yep.

Piastri caught napping? Maybe.

And now, Sargeant is in the gravel and is out of the race... and that is another Safety Car.

06:38 PM BST

Lap 2 of 19 - SC in this lap

Good, that was a quick stoppage.

06:37 PM BST

Lap 2 of 19 - Probably the only blot in Lawson's copybook so far

Anyway, here’s the top eight under the SC:

PIA RUS SAI LEC VER NOR ALO OCO

06:36 PM BST

THE 2023 QATAR GRAND PRIX SPRINT RACE IS GO!

It’s a great start by Piastri but Norris has had a shocker, getting swallowed up by Russell, Sainz, Leclerc and Verstappen. Piastri keeps his lead but Russell is into second, duelling with Sainz into the first corner. There’s a collision - or an off - somewhere at the back and Liam Lawson is going the wrong way into the gravel trap...

LIGHTS OUT FOR THE SPRINT!



⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️

⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️



Piastri keeps the lead, Norris plummets to P6!



Russell, Sainz, Leclerc and Verstappen follow the leader#QatarGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/kQl1FpolKv — Formula 1 (@F1) October 7, 2023

Verstappen down to fifth, Perez down to 10th...

That looks like a Safety Car now. It is. Lawson’s car is the problem.

06:34 PM BST

Here we go...

Piastri is sitting on the grid a long time before Sargeant takes his place at the very back.

06:33 PM BST

This race is 19 laps long

And points are awarded for the top eight from eight to the winner to one for the eighth-placed driver.

06:31 PM BST

Off they go on the formation lap

A mixture of starting tyre types. Top three on medium tyres, then the next three on soft tyres. Some new, some old. Will the soft last the distance?

06:24 PM BST

Not too long to go now, so here's a reminder of the grid

1. PIA 2. NOR

3. VER 4. RUS

5. SAI 6. LEC

7. HUL 8. PER

9. ALO 10. OCO

11. GAS 12. HAM

13. BOT 14. LAW

15. ZHO 16. STR

17. ALB 18. TSU

19. MAG 20. SAR

06:17 PM BST

George Russell speaks

“We’ll try and have a fight with the McLarens, but we’ve got this unknown with the tyre. Pirelli are really concerned with the fronts.”

He also says that Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes believe that Verstappen set a lap that was outside track limits in qualifying and that it wasn’t noted. He says the outcome was that there was no substantial evidence. Are we entering another Austria 2023 situation?

I sincerely hope not.

06:11 PM BST

Given the tyre concerns...

...there were some thoughts that the FIA might mandate a three-stop race tomorrow. I am not exactly sure how they will be able to do that within the regulations, but that does not mean they will not. In any case, how do you decide how long each stint is.

06:01 PM BST

In case you missed it earlier in the week: Andretti given green light by FIA for (perhaps) 2026 entry

PA Sport reports:

American team Andretti have moved a step closer to joining the Formula One grid after being given approval by the FIA to progress to the next stage of the process. It was announced in January that Cadillac, a division of American motoring giant General Motors, and Andretti - owned by former F1 driver Michael Andretti, son of 1978 world champion Mario Andretti - had teamed up with the intention of entering the sport at a competitive level. Following the initial call for expressions of interest and at the end of a comprehensive application process for four prospective teams to proceed, the FIA concluded Andretti were the only candidates to meet the stringent criteria. Applicants were assessed on sporting and technical ability, the ability of the team to raise and maintain sufficient funding to allow participation in the F1 championship as well as the team’s experience and human resources. The FIA findings on Andretti Formula Racing LLC’s submission will now be passed to Formula One Management (FOM) for commercial discussions. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Our objective, after rigorous due diligence during the application phase, was to only approve prospective entries which satisfied the set criteria and illustrated that they would add value to the sport.

05:55 PM BST

Confirmation that the sprint race starts at 6.30pm

Again, we had a schedule delay and restructure this weekend thanks to concerns over the Pirelli tyres and track limits and you can read more about that here.

05:46 PM BST

Mind you, Verstappen had a bit of a scratchy qualifying

"Not the best lap of my life." 😅



Max Verstappen reflects on qualifying only third for the Sprint. 💬 pic.twitter.com/ha8pJpSOjd — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 7, 2023

It’s not really the case that the RB19 has been dominant in qualifying in the last couple of months. Here are the polesitters - including sprint shootouts - since Hungary: Hamilton, Verstappen, Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Sainz, Verstappen, Verstappen, Piastri. The RB19 in the race, though...

05:37 PM BST

How Max Verstappen has (nearly) won a third title

Here are his results this year:

Bahrain: 1st

Saudi Arabia: 2nd

Australia: 1st

Azerbaijan: 2nd

Miami: 1st

Monaco: 1st

Spain: 1st

Canada: 1st

Austria: 1st

Great Britain: 1st

Hungary: 1st

Belgium: 1st

Holland: 1st

Italy: 1st

Singapore: 5th

Japan: 1st

05:33 PM BST

A reminder that Max Verstappen will win the drivers' title today...

...if he finishes sixth or worse or Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez fails to finish outside the top three in this evening’s sprint race. Given Verstappen is starting third and Perez eighth it looks fairly likely.

05:23 PM BST

Sprint qualifying report: Piastri leads McLaren 1-2 and takes Qatar Grand Prix sprint race pole

Oscar Piastri produced arguably the lap of his rookie season to take sprint race pole for the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

The young McLaren driver led team-mate Lando Norris by 0.082sec with Max Verstappen in third for Red Bull.

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, but his team-mate Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in SQ2 and will start Saturday evening’s sprint in 12th place.

Sprint qualifying was delayed by 20 minutes because of issues with the layout of the track and concerns over the Pirelli tyres. A 10-minute familiarisation session was run before sprint qualifying after the track was modified at turns 12 and 13.

Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, said “a separation in the sidewall between the topping compound and the carcass cords” were discovered on the Pirelli tyres following yesterday’s one-hour running.

The FIA also said the problem is likely to have been caused by a number of the high kerbs used at the circuit.

Max Verstappen will be crowned champion of the world for a third time if he finishes sixth or Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez fails to finish outside the top three in Saturday’s sprint race.

03:25 PM BST

That's it for me for now

The sprint race begins at 6.30pm BST so we will be back about 5.30pm to take you through the build-up and live updates.

03:24 PM BST

Norris speaks

“I’m happy for the team, I’m happy for Oscar but I did another bad job. It should have been pole yesterday, it should have been pole today but it’s not. It’s just mistakes, not putting the lap together when I need to. Oscar did a good job, Max has done a good job again. Frustrating, the car’s quick enough... I’m just not delivering on what I need to do.”

03:23 PM BST

A provisional grid for the sprint race

A reminder that this will might change given a few drivers are being looked at.

PIA NOR VER RUS SAI LEC HUL PER ALO OCO GAS HAM BOT LAW ZHO STR ALB TSU MAG SAR

03:11 PM BST

Oscar Piastri speaks after sprint pole

“Yeah, very very happy. I might just give the FIA five minutes first to make sure that I am on pole. It was a pretty good lap. I saw Lando on the big screen made a mistake on the last corner so I don’t know what his lap was like. Very happy. It makes things a bit more difficult but it is the same for everyone. Struggled quite a bit in the first two parts of qualifying but then got my act together...”

03:09 PM BST

Alonso has his lap time deleted

So he drops from fifth to ninth...

There are a few drivers - quite a few - who have question marks hanging over their sessions because they might not have stuck to the minimum lap time for out and in and prep laps.

03:08 PM BST

SQ3 - Classification

PIA 1:24.454 NOR +0.082 VER +0.192 RUS +0.387 SAI +0.701 LEC +0.793 HUL +0.866 PER +0.928 ALO (NO TIME) OCO (NO TIME)

03:07 PM BST

OSCAR PIASTRI TAKES POLE FOR THE 2023 QATAR GRAND PRIX SPRINT RACE

It’s Piastri on pole for the sprint race. A McLaren 1-2...! Norris was on a good lap at the end but ran very wide at the final corner and lost time. It was deleted in any case. Verstappen “only” third...

03:06 PM BST

SQ3 - Leclerc in fifth...

Piastri and Norris still going around. Norris improving...

Piastri takes provisional pole from Lando Norris by 0.082sec. Norris is on a flyer but makes a mess of the final corner!

03:05 PM BST

SQ3 - Perez only third

But has the lap deleted. Oh well. Russell then moves into third, 0.305sec off Norris.

Verstappen is 0.061sec off Norris after two sectors... that’s close. What can he do?

It’s only third! It will not be a Red Bull sprint pole!

03:04 PM BST

SQ3 - It appears to be the winds that are causing issues

As well as reprofile corners. Perez not going terribly well. I wonder if Verstappen or anyone else can disrupt the McLaren 1-2 at the front. Perez is 0.6sec off after two sectors so it won’t be him...

Russell is a tenth away so it’s on for him... Verstappen has not yet started his hot lap.

03:03 PM BST

SQ3 - Leclerc goes fastest but only briefly

Piastri then goes half a second faster, but Leclerc then has his lap time deleted. Piastri is then beaten by Norris by a slither: 0.039sec in fact. McLaren 1-2 at the moment. Two minutes left and this is going to be a frantic end to the session.

03:01 PM BST

SQ3 - Verstappen posts a 1:24.543

Sainz is the second man to cross the line but is 2.418sec off his former team-mate. However, Verstappen loses that time for a track limits infringement. Sorry, this is all rather dull. I think the whole track limits thing makes sense, but it does not necessarily make for great viewing...

Anyway, Perez posts a 1:25.382sec to go fastest.

03:00 PM BST

SQ3 - Ferrari and Red Bull go out straight away

In fact Verstappen was waiting at the end of the pit lane before the session began.

02:58 PM BST

SQ3 begins

10 drivers, can anyone beat Verstappen? I think the answer is maybe, going by what we have seen so far.

02:53 PM BST

That was a hell of a lap from Norris

Russell too with a good time, but he did more laps.

02:53 PM BST

SQ2 - Classification

NOR 1:24.947 RUS +0.080 PER +0.196 VER +0.252 ALO +0.397 LEC +0.420 SAI +0.486 PIA +0.549 HUL +0.552 OCO +0.563

ELIMINATED: GAS HAM BOT LAW ZHO

02:52 PM BST

SQ2 - Hamilton would have been knocked out anyway

Not great. Full classification coming up shortly as Gasly, Hamilton, Bottas, Zhou and Lawson are eliminated. Norris fastest.

02:51 PM BST

SQ2 - Hamilton improves to seventh... but is that enough?

But has that lap time deleted, which means he is at risk of elimination here. Alonso knocks him down to 10th... and Sainz knocks him out! He will start 11th in the sprint race.

Gasly is then knocked out by Hulkenberg, who has had an exemplary record in qualifying in his return to F1 this year. That means Hamilton will start in 12th this evening.

02:48 PM BST

SQ2 - Two minutes remain

Gasly, Lawson, Sainz, Bottas and Zhou are the drivers in the drop zone. The Alfa Romeo drivers are yet to set a lap time, though.

02:48 PM BST

SQ2 - Alonso goes seventh

But is bumped down to eighth as Leclerc goes a respectable fourth. Sainz is nowhere near Leclerc there, down in 10th and not too far off Hulkenberg’s time.

Piastri has improved but he’s still more than half a second off team-mate Norris.

02:45 PM BST

SQ2 - Norris moves fastest

A lap time that is, in fact, 0.252sec faster than Verstappen and 0.745sec faster than team-mate Piastri. Interesting...

Lando Norris is provisionally fastest in SQ2 so far!



Max Verstappen is right behind him in P2 👀#QatarGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/WweigybAUi — Formula 1 (@F1) October 7, 2023

02:43 PM BST

SQ2 - Russell sets a 1:26.232

That will surely be beaten soon, indeed Hamilton does so by 0.163sec. Perez then beats them both with a 1:25.824, though Hamilton loses his lap time for exceeding track limits at turn 13.

02:43 PM BST

SQ2 - Russell begins his first hot lap

And makes a bit of a mess of it. Everyone on medium tyres for this session, like the last one.

02:42 PM BST

SQ2 begins

Liam Lawson continues his impressive run by out-qualifying Tsunoda again. He will likely miss out to Daniel Ricciardo, who will return next race, but has done his reputation now harm in the last couple of months.

Green light, and the cars are back on track for SQ2! 🟢#QatarGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/pAzGHQvZut — Formula 1 (@F1) October 7, 2023

02:41 PM BST

Stroll by name, Stroll by nature

Good job from Lance Stroll with P16. His best qualifying performance since the Dutch GP. — Tom Bellingham (@TomP1Bellingham) October 7, 2023

02:37 PM BST

SQ1 ends - Russell fastest

Here’s the classification.

RUS VER +0.097 NOR +0.259 GAS +0.416 SAI +0.459 ALO +0.523 PIA +0.566 OCO +0.659 PER +0.710 LAW +0.789 LEC +0.853 HAM +1.011 BOT +1.036 HUL +1.037 ZHO +1.256

ELIMINATED: STR ALB TSU MAG SAR

Looks like Tsunoda has his last lap time deleted for track limits. He is not happy about that. Sargeant fails to set a proper lap time and is out.

02:35 PM BST

SQ1 - Tsunoda improves into 15th

Stroll cannot improve and is eliminated. He lost it on the entry to turn five and then ran wide. Gusty at that corner, I believe.

02:34 PM BST

SQ1 - Magnussen in 17th

So he is out. Russell goes fastest overall, Hamilton only sixth. Alonso into fourth, so that will be him safe, though Gasly pips him to fourth shortly after. Leclerc needs to find a lap here or he is out. He’s currently in 17th... now 18th as Lawson moves up to ninth.

Can Leclerc do it? Yes, into 10th. Tsunoda next up and then Stroll, to try and get into the next part of sprint qualifying.

02:32 PM BST

SQ1 - Standings into the final minute

VER NOR RUS PIA ALO BOT HUL SAI OCO PER HAM GAS ALB TSU LEC

ELIMINATION ZONE: STR MAG LAW ZHO (NO TIME) SAR (NO TIME)

02:31 PM BST

SQ1 - Alonso moves fifth

Still a way off Verstappen. Quite a few laps being deleted currently, which is why Norris has been told to go again when he thought he would be safe. Wouldn’t want a repeat of yesterday and if they are to overhaul Aston Martin in the constructors’ standings (they are 49 points behind), picking up points in the sprint races will be crucial as well.

02:30 PM BST

SQ1 - Norris moves second

And within two-tenths of Verstappen. Stroll has a lap deleted as Russell moves third, ahead of Piastri in fourth.

Lawson, Stroll, Gasly, Sargeant and Alonso are the drivers in the elimination zone though three of those are yet to set a representative time.

02:27 PM BST

SQ1 - Verstappen moves fastest

0.849sec faster than Russell, which should see him through. Only 12 drivers with a time on the board so far with just over five minutes left.

02:26 PM BST

SQ1 - Russell going well

He crosses the line with a 1:26.359 to go fastest of anyone, with Gasly and Norris behind though not by a great deal. Verstappen has done the fastest first sector of anyone so far.

02:25 PM BST

SQ1 - Sainz crosses the line with 1:29.047

What can Leclerc do? A 1:26.955, but that is before Perez and then Norris beat them both fairly comfortably.

02:24 PM BST

SQ1 - Russell on the radio

He asks if they are doing a prep lap or just an out lap. “Make your decision, don’t overthink it,” he is told. A bit of a delay in the live timing being shown on the data screens at the moment but the two Ferraris are about to complete their first hot laps.

02:21 PM BST

GREEN LIGHT: SQ1 begins

The sun is setting but has not yet set in Qatar.

02:21 PM BST

Nearly time for the sprint 'shootout' qualifying

It sets the grid for the sprint race later this evening. It’s, in essence, a mini version of the full qualifying. So we have:

SQ1: 12 minutes, five drivers eliminated

SQ2: 10 minutes, five drivers eliminated

SQ3: Eight minutes, sets the top 10 for the sprint race

02:12 PM BST

Right, that's that then

The familiarisation session is over and we will have sprint qualifying in about 10 minutes or so. Tricky conditions out there as Verstappen loses the rear end a bit and goes off track, kicking up a hell of a lot of sand.

02:06 PM BST

Logan Sargeant smashes through a brake marker board

Not the first time that has happened this weekend. Max Verstappen runs wide and clear of track limits...

02:02 PM BST

The first few drivers are out there

It doesn’t look we’re going to have any live timing for this session, which sort of makes sense.

02:01 PM BST

GREEN LIGHT: This weird little mini-session begins

10 minutes of... a busy track, I reckon.

The pit lane is open and our 10-minute track familiarisation session has begun 🟢#QatarGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/5p83pXEkbr — Formula 1 (@F1) October 7, 2023

01:59 PM BST

Right, we're nearly read to go in this acclimatisation session

The drivers will not have a great deal of time to get themselves dialled in to the new configuration at turns 12 and 13...

01:50 PM BST

Nico Rosberg on Sky speaks about Stroll's struggles and behaviour

“The behaviour there was poor. He pushed his trainer away and everything. That is not on - that is really bad behaviour. In a way I can relate. It’s really painful when you are so far off, you don’t know what’s going on. It’s really hard. Internally the pressure will be building a lot. Wow, I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes.”

01:48 PM BST

I'm not sure if this little 10-minute mini-session is going to be broadcast

I assume it is. I still vaguely remember the days of the Sunday-morning warm-up though that was never broadcast. I also remember the days when you’d have to go abroad to watch live practice being broadcast on Fridays.

01:37 PM BST

The FIA's full statement

Following the standard analysis of tyres used during Free Practice 1 yesterday, in which tyres that have been used for approximately 20 laps are examined by Pirelli to check various safety parameters, a separation in the sidewall between the topping compound and the carcass cords on many of tyres that were checked was discovered. It is the view of the FIA and Pirelli that a significant number of additional laps on these tyres could result in circumferential damage of the tyres with subsequent air loss, and tyres analysed with lower lap numbers showed a much-reduced extent of the issue. This issue has likely been caused by the high-frequency interference between the tyre sidewall and the 50mm ‘pyramid’ kerbs used extensively at this circuit, aggravated by the propensity to ride those kerbs. The following actions will be taken on safety grounds in response to this issue:

Pirelli and the FIA will carry out extensive research and simulations in order to establish with complete confidence the reasons behind this issue, and to work on solutions to avoid it in the future.

01:31 PM BST

A reminder of the revised schedule for today

2pm BST: 10-minute acclimatisation to new track limits

2.20pm: Sprint qualifying begins

6.20pm: Sprint race

01:29 PM BST

Constructor standings

01:22 PM BST

Current driver standings: Top 10

Again, on Stroll: he has 27 per cent of the points of Alonso. For reference, at the end of last year’s championship Daniel Ricciardo had 30 per cent of the points of Norris.

01:16 PM BST

It was another appalling qualifying session for Lance Stroll

He qualified in 17th, 13 places below his team-mate. Qualifying has always been a poor aspect of his driving but that has been horribly exposed this season.

This is how he reacted after getting out of the car yesterday:

Lance Stroll's angry reaction following his exit from Q1 as he appears to push his personal trainer out of the way 👇 pic.twitter.com/ERNNGjvfMh — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 6, 2023

Of course he is frustrated, but this is not a good look. If his father Lawrence Stroll is serious about making Aston Martin as good a team as it can possibly be, I am not sure how much longer he can justify having Lance as a driver.

01:08 PM BST

Qualifying times and positions

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 23.778secs George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:24.219 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:24.305 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:24.369 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:24.424 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:24.540 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:24.553 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:24.763 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:25.058 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren No Time Set Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:25.301 Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1:25.328 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:25.462 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:25.707 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:25.783 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:26.210 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:26.345 Liam Lawson (Nzl) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:26.635 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:27.046 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:27.432

01:02 PM BST

News: Qualifying delayed over tyre concerns

Qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race in Qatar has been pushed back amid fears over the safety of the tyres.

The running had been due to start at 4pm local time (2pm BST), but it will be delayed by 20 minutes following revised track limits at the Lusail International Circuit.

The drivers will instead take part in an additional 10 minutes of practice at 4pm to familiarise themselves with the changes made to the track at Turns 12 and 13 prior to qualifying.

Track limits have become an issue again - Getty Images/Clive Mason

Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, said “a separation in the sidewall between the topping compound and the carcass cords” were discovered on the Pirelli tyres following yesterday’s one-hour running.

The FIA said the problem is likely to have been caused by a number of the high kerbs used at the circuit.

Additional analysis will take place following today’s 19-lap race, and further action – which will include three mandatory tyre stops – may be taken for Sunday’s grand prix which runs for 57 laps.

Max Verstappen will be crowned champion of the world for a third time if he finishes sixth or Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez fails to finish outside the top three in Saturday’s sprint.

12:54 PM BST

Good afternoon F1 fans

After nearly seven months, today looks like the day that Max Verstappen will be confirmed as 2023 world drivers’ champion. It has seemed like a formality for a very long time and it is perhaps apt that for modern Formula One that he is likely to get to win his third world championship in a sprint race, on a Saturday.

What, exactly, does he need to do to claim that title? Well, he leads team-mate Sergio Perez by 177 points with only 180 remaining, so actually very little. Three points will make it mathematically impossible for the Mexican to overhaul him, though it has been a near-impossibility for a little while. In short: to keep the title alive Perez needs to beat Verstappen this evening and by at least six points. And even if he does that he still likely needs to claim maximum points tomorrow with the Dutchman not scoring. Who can see that happening? Not this writer.

As mentioned above, this weekend is the fourth of six sprint weekends this year, which means the weekend format is different to the usual grand prix set-ups. Yesterday we had FP1 and then qualifying for Sunday’s main event and today we have the sprint shootout/qualifying first up and then the sprint race later in the evening. There has actually been a little tweak to that, but more on that shortly.

What happened in qualifying yesterday? Well, surprise, surprise, Verstappen took pole by an enormous margin – nearly half a second over the Mercedes of George Russell with Lewis Hamilton close behind. Fernando Alonso ended up fourth in an encouraging showing for Aston Martin – who have faded recently – but that was only after the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri had their lap times deleted for track limits infringements.

Piastri ended up sixth after that with Norris in a disappointing 10th, with no time actually being set. Charles Leclerc was the only Ferrari to make it into Q3, in fifth, with the two Alpines and the sole Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas rounding out the top 10 for tomorrow’s race.

Anyway, sprint qualifying (or the sprint shootout as it is officially called) gets under way in a little over 80 minutes and we will be here for all of the updates for that as well as the sprint race itself, which takes place at 6pm BST this evening.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.