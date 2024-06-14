Qatar Airways Inter Milan New Training Kit Sponsor – Figures Revealed

Qatar Airways have reached an agreement to become the new training kit sponsor for Inter Milan.

This according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The Gazzetta report that the Nerazzurri will earn €5 million per season from the deal with the Qatari airline.

Inter are getting their commercial deals in order for next season.

Under the new owners Oaktree Capital, the Nerazzurri are more focused than ever on increasing their commercial revenues.

Inter Corporate CEO Alessandro Antonello is at the head of the team that is hunting for new opportunities for commercial revenues.

And one of the major sources of revenues is kit sponsorships. This includes the matchday kits -from the main shirt sponsor to the back-of-shirt and sleeve sponsors.

But there is also the matter of the sponsor for Inter’s training kits.

Over the season just gone, it had been betting outlet LeoVegas that was the sponsor of Inter’s training kit.

But according to the Gazzetta, the Nerazzurri have reached a three-year agreement with a new commercial partner for the training kit.

Qatar Airways Agree Three-Year Training Kit Sponsorship Deal With Inter Milan

According to the Gazzetta, it is airline Qatar AIrways who will be Inter’s training kit sponsor starting next season.

The newspaper report that the deal is now totally in place. All that remains is for the club to make the official announcement of the new partnership.

The Gazzetta report that the deal between Qatar Airways and Inter will be for the next three years.

It will see the Nerazzurri earn a total of €5 million per season.

Qatar Airways had also previously been among the major candidates to become Inter’s new main shirt sponsor for next season.

However, it will instead be Betsson which replaces streaming service Paramount+ on the front of Inter’s matchday shirt.

Inter’s main shirt sponsorship has seen a lot of flux since the end of their partnership with Pirelli in 2021.

The likes of Socios.com, DigitalBits, and Paramount+ have all been the club’s main shirt sponsor for one season each.