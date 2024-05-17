Qareqare and Hill extend Castleford contracts

Castleford Tigers pair Jason Qareqare and George Hill have extended their contracts at the Super League club.

Fiji international back Qareqare, 20, has signed a two-year deal and 19-year-old forward Hill has agreed to a three-year contract, with a club option for a fourth year.

Qareqare is a product of the club's academy and director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: "He can score tries and he’s quick and exciting so I’m pleased we’ve got him with us.

"To keep people like Jason in the squad is huge. Again, he is another player that had a lot of Super League interest so very, very excited that he has committed his future to Castleford again.”

Hill made his first-team debut at Wigan Warriors this season when head coach Craig Lingard left him on the field for longer than planned.

Wilson said: "He got an opportunity against the world champions that he took with both hands so to tie him down long term is a big boost.”