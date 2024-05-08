Q&A with Wisconsin Badgers safety Hunter Wohler

The Wisconsin Badgers football team wrapped up their spring practice schedule last week and safety Hunter Wohler impressed throughout. Entering his fourth season with Wisconsin, Wohler will look to build off of an impressive 2023 campaign.

The Muskego native recorded 120 total tackles (74 solo), including a sack, while also compiling two interceptions and six pass deflections over Wisconsin’s 13 contests last season.

The Badgers finished their first season under head coach Luke Fickell with a 7-6 overall record, which was certainly an underwhelming mark for a group that garnered a lot of attention before the year.

Part of the team’s struggles in 2023 were due to a disconnect amongst the players in the locker room, something that Wohler isn’t worried about this year.

“Coach Fick and the rest of the staff did a great job bringing in guys that match the culture, bringing in guys that want to be the best, and know how to do that and know how to make everyone else better around them,” said Wohler.

When it comes to what player gets under his skin the most on the offensive side of the ball at practice, it was Will Pauling, saying, “For some reason, it seems that me and him are always going at it. Whether that’s him trying to block me or I’m trying to cover him… he’s one heck of a player.”

Today I went one-on-one with @BadgerFootball safety and defensive leader Hunter Wohler (@HunterWohler), asking him about his expectations for this season, some of the new additions and more! “It’s a goal of mine this year to be the best in the country”#Badgers #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/fnUJgbAGM0 — Nick Bruesewitz (@NickBruesewitz) April 22, 2024

