Q&A with UND captain Riese Gaber

Nov. 22—GRAND FORKS — UND captain Riese Gaber is off to a strong start to his senior season.

He has scored seven goals and tallied 12 points in 12 games as UND has ascended to the No. 1 ranking in the country.

Gaber spoke to the Herald about his role as a captain this season and discussed some of his favorites off the ice.

Q. How has your approach changed this season now that you're the team captain?

A. I think two things come to mind. One is being more vocal in the locker room. The other thing is being more aware and having that level of my own play and my own standards raised a little bit. Being in the position I am, it's raised my standards. I think if I hold myself to those, everyone is going to follow. I think that's what a good leader does. I've really enjoyed the challenge. I have an amazing support staff with the coaches and the guys that wear As. It's been really awesome and easy. I just think raising my level and staying very dialed and very aware each day has made me better this year.

Q. Have you felt an urgency to get back to where you guys were when you started at UND, winning Penrose Cups and making playoff runs?

A. Yeah, 100 percent. After last year, just missing out on that makes you miss it so much more. This is probably the most fun I've had playing hockey here, these first couple months of the season. It just reminds me of that feeling of how confident we can be as a team and how dominant we can be. It brings me back to, especially, my first year as a freshman. At times, it feels like you can't lose. It makes you so excited to think about where this team could go and what we could accomplish. I want nothing more than a championship. It's a major reason I came to North Dakota. It's a major reason I came back here. Having that in the back of your mind and knowing what could be is super exciting and I honestly get chills just thinking about it.

Q. As the captain of the team, how did you try this summer to get the team to mesh when over half the roster is new?

A. Right after last season, in the spring, the guys who were returning, we had a few meetings and just talked about how we need to get on guys early and often — in a good way, bringing guys together. It's never calling a guy out. It's calling a guy in, bringing them into the culture. I think it's setting the standard. My first two years, I had exceptional leadership. Those guys brought us in, especially as a freshman. They brought us in early and made us feel very welcome. I wanted to get back to that and having that feeling where everyone feels so connected, hanging out away from the rink, making sure everyone feels like a family.

Q. How has that part gone so far?

A. I think it's gone really well. I thought we had a fantastic summer together. Everyone is really close. We spent a lot of time together. I think, obviously, with the personnel we brought in, it was a pretty easy transition bringing everyone into the group. We have a lot of amazing people we brought in. That made it so much easier. But I think our returners did an exceptional job bringing everyone together.

Q. Now, we've got some off-the-ice questions. What's your favorite food?

A. Guys bug me all the time because I like ordering cheese pizza. I'm a pretty picky eater. It's either that or mac and cheese.

Q. Where do you usually order it from?

A. Usually, the same place. I like Little Caesars hot-and-ready. Me and Schmaltzy (Jake Schmaltz) always make mac and cheese together. I'm on mac and cheese duty. He's making the more important stuff.

Q. What's your favorite restaurant?

A. That's a really good question. In Grand Forks, it's not a restaurant, but probably Insomnia Cookies.

Q. Who is your favorite musical artist?

A. Probably Luke Combs or Cody Johnson. Strictly country.

Q. What's your favorite movie?

A. I'd probably have to say Dumb and Dumber or Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Q. Who is your favorite follow on social media?

A. Probably Jordan Spieth. I love the way he carries himself and always love following him.

Q. What app do you use the most on your phone?

A. Probably Snapchat.

Q. Did you have a favorite athlete as a child?

A. (Alexander) Ovechkin. I was a big Ovy fan.

Q. Did you have a favorite team growing up?

A. Washington. The Caps.

Q. If you got to choose the spot for UND's next destination game, where would you choose?

A. I probably would have said Nashville, but obviously we played there. I think if we could get a big arena somewhere in Montana, I love that landscape out there. I think that's really cool. I'd love to go out there.

Q. Who would you play against?

A. I'd probably say the Gophers. It would be a pretty good one.

Q. What's one game day routine you have?

A. Before I leave for the rink, I FaceTime my grandparents, my mom and my dad in that order. I always talk to them every game day.

Q. If you could pick an ideal foursome for a round of golf, who would you choose to play with?

A. Spieth for sure. I'm definitely putting him in there. Probably Tiger (Woods). I've got to put Tiger in there. I don't think Ovy's a very good golfer, so I don't think I'd want to put him in there. Let's go with T.J. Oshie. That would be pretty sweet.