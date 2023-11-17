Q&A with ULM beat writer Dusty Thibodeaux

Nov. 16—The Daily Journal caught up with ULM beat writer Dusty Thibodeaux of WarhawkReport to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Georgia matchup.

What is the strength of this ULM offense? Who are the players to watch for?

The run game has been the strong...er point of the offense. Between the swift feet of QB Jiya Wright, running back Hunter Smith, and Isaiah Woullard they are the team's leading rushers and account for all but one rushing score. The inconsistent QB play has really sidelined the pass game, limiting the playmaking ability of Tyrone Howell, Bugs Mortimer, and NyNy Davis. Howell has had an OK year, with 516 yards and 7 TDs, but nothing close to the hype and playmaking ability he has.

What is the strength of the defense? Who are its stars?

The defense has been a bright spot...but, statistically are not. The defense has 11 interceptions and forced 9 fumbles and held opponents in-check ... through the first quarter and half, but the offensive woes wear down the defense leaving them vulnerable from the middle point of the game forward. Adin Huntington at the DT position is the team's vocal leader and the leader in sacks (5.5). In the secondary look for David Godsey and Ja'Terious Evans, each with three picks on the season.

Coming off a four-win 2022 campaign, it sounds like expectations were fairly optimistic. This team has lost some really close ones but still has just two wins. Where is this program at?

It hurts for sure, with two games being one possession games — the App St game and Texas State. The App St game took a last second 50+ yard FG to seal the game for the 'Neers, and that game in Week Four really broke the back of the team. They played a complete game and were still one play short, and this showed in week 5 when South Alabama came to town and destroyed the Warhawks — 55-7. Now with no divisional title to play for, no conference title to play for, no bowl eligibility, the annual exodus of players to the portal, rumors of coaches leaving, or being asked to leave, fly around and it really just adds to the woes of the season. What's the future hold ... TBD ... when will the ship be righted ... feels like never, but also TBD.

Isaiah Woullard is a former Ole Miss player. What has he brought to the Warhawks' running back room?

The big think he's brought to the table is experience and leadership. The guy has been in the SEC and been in college football a while, allowing his experiences to help mold the up and coming players in the program and to give the group stability.

If ULM is going to come to Oxford and upset Ole Miss, ___ has to happen.

This feels almost like a cliché country song — you lost your dog, your truck broke down, and the trailer is falling off the blocks ... ULM's kicker is hurt, the QB play is iffy, players quitting, and then a 2-8 team gets to play an 8-2 team that's coming into the contest off a loss ... yea, parlay the spread and the over to pay for the Abner's spread.

michael.katz@djournal.com