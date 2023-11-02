Q&A with Texas A&M beat writer Travis Brown

Nov. 1—The Daily Journal caught up with Texas A&M beat writer Travis Brown of The Bryan-College Station Eagle to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Texas A&M matchup.

Let's just get this one of out of the way: How hot is Jimbo Fisher's seat? What has to happen for the rumors to subside, and is there a real chance he's not the head coach in 2024?

It's certainly not comfortable, but he's not going anywhere after this season. The buyout, which would be $76.8 million after this season, is just too steep. The Aggies also should have key pieces from that historical 2022 recruiting class returning, especially quarterback Conner Weigman, which Aggie brass would want to make sure stays intact.

How has the offense changed under Bobby Petrino? And how has Max Johnson stepped into the QB role with Conner Weigman out for the year?

There is more variety in personnel packages, not only throughout a game, but throughout individual drives. Passing game has typically taken more of a priority, with longer-developing, deeper routes run than in Jimbo's offense.

It could be argued that Max Johnson is one of the best back-up quarterbacks in the SEC, with his experience and talent. But, he has been just that — a back up. He has done enough to win games, but his speed working through his progressions has been too slow at times and the Aggie offense has been near non-existent in the second half of the last four games. A&M hasn't scored a second-half, offensive touchdown since the Auburn game.

How important to the offense are Stewart and Smith? What is the running back situation currently?

They are the two key pieces of a wide receiving corps that could be the best in the SEC if the offensive line gave Johnson a little more time and space to work. Smith has really stepped into the spotlight over the last three games. Stewart is A&M's best bet for making contested catches, but is prone to a drop every now and then.

Le'Veon Moss separated himself as the head of a three running back committee over this season, but was held out of last week's game due to a hamstring injury. He is expected to return this week. That being said, with inconsistent offensive line play, the Aggies have been hard pressed to establish the running game at times this season.

Lane Kiffin spoke highly of Texas A&M's defensive line talent. How good is that room?

Among the best in the country. A&M leads the nation in sacks per game (4.12) and tackles for loss per game (9.4). They've really eliminated two of the conference's best quarterbacks in KJ Jefferson and Spencer Rattler with the pressure they've created. Defensive ends Shemar Turner and Fadil Diggs stick out in that position group, ranked ninth and 13th in the conference in sacks per game.

From what you've seen, is linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in the conversation for SEC DPOY?

Not only is hie in contention, he should be the front runner right now. He is the highest-rated linebacker in the country, per Pro Football Focus, with a 91.7 defensive grade. He is 14th in the country in sacks per game (0.81) and first in the country in tackles for loss per game (1.9). I think folks around Aggieland knew he was a pretty good defender, but I don't think anyone saw this kind of production coming.

From your perspective, what's standing between this team and getting over the hump, especially given the talent it has?

Easy answer: the offensive line. They have been historically bad, continuing a trend from last season of allowing the most quarterback hits in the country. It's no wonder the Aggies have struggled to keep quarterbacks healthy over the last three seasons. Against South Carolina, the offensive line received its best pass blocking grade of the season, per PFF. We'll see if that's a trend upward or an anomaly.

If Texas A&M is going to come into Oxford and get a win, ___ has to happen.

The offensive line has to give Max Johnson a chance and the Aggie offense has to cash in touchdowns, not field goals, when in the red zone. The defense should hold up its end of the bargain. The offense has to produce in the second half and not leave it up to kicker Randy Bond to beat the Rebels on his own.

