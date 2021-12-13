Q-Series finale: Major winner, Thai phenom and a pair of sisters among 46 players to earn LPGA cards

Another sister act is heading to the LPGA.

Taiwan’s Hou sisters, Yu-Sang (22) and Yu-Chiang (21), who both play for the University of Arizona, will immediately turn professional after earning their LPGA cards at Q-Series for the 2022 season.

“I mean, it’s been our goal since like the beginning of our golf career,” said Yu-Chiang. “It’s been 13 years already and playing on LPGA is our dream. Just to achieve this goal with my sister and knowing that we both going to play on LPGA next year, it’s something really special.”

A total of 46 players earned LPGA cards for next season, including four amateurs. Arkansas’ Brooke Matthews and Gina Kim of Duke joined the Hous. Both said they plan to announce their decision about whether they will turn pro or defer in the coming days.

Na Rin An, a 25-year-old South Korean who has won twice on the KLPGA and is ranked 64th in the world, topped the field after a final-round 66 to finish at 33 under for the eight-round event. An tied for third at the BMW Ladies Championship in October, her career-best finish on the LPGA.

An called the Q-Series experience physically straining and said she’ll have to quarantine for 10 days when she gets back to South Korea.

“I’m excited to be able to travel to different countries,” she said of playing on the LPGA, “and I’m also looking forward to playing with players that I’ve only been able to see on TV.”

Congratulations to the #QSeries Class of 2021 🥂 See you out on Tour in 2022! 👏 pic.twitter.com/yT7EJ5eiUC — LPGA (@LPGA) December 12, 2021

Frenchwoman Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, winner of the second stage and the leader heading into the final round, was disappointed not to pull off the victory after a final-round 72 to finish second.

“I’m just very happy,” said the former South Carolina Gamecock. “I’m not really allowed to say that, but I’m kind of frustrated of the last round. I guess it’s because I’m a competitor and I love competition and all that.

“But I had a couple friends stopping me from getting mad and be like, ‘Dude you have your LPGA card. Like that’s what you wanted.’ So I’m just focusing on that right now and I can’t wait for what’s coming.”

Atthaya Thitikul, the 18-year-old Thai phenom who was both Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year on the Ladies European Tour, finished solo third.

“It’s like a dream come true, just a dream come true,” said Thitikul. “I know everyone will have a goal to be a member in LPGA because it’s the biggest tour in the world for women, and then, yeah, I’ve done it.”

Japan’s Ayaka Furue, who is currently ranked 15th in the world, finished seventh while major champion Hinako Shibuno tied for 20th and two-time Solheim Cup player Emily Kristine Pedersen tied for 14th.

Longtime LPGA player and mom Sarah Jane Smith and Mariah Stackhouse made the cut for a card on the number at 4 under.

Former Texas player Agathe Laisne earned her LPGA card for the 2022 season and now heads to Spain on Monday for the final stage of the Ladies European Tour Q-School.

“It’s going to be hard physically I think. Mentally also,” said Laisne. “Just reset and try to relax and enjoy and, yeah. That’s it.”

Another Arizona Wildcat, Bianca Pagdanganan, who earned her card at the 2019 Q-Series, was once again successful, taking a share of 10th. One of the longest players in the women’s game, Pagdanganan enjoyed a successful 2020 campaign only to have it wiped away due for the COVID-19 pandemic. While she couldn’t carry the momentum over to 2021, she’ll get another try next year.

Duke’s Kim won the first stage of Q-Series back in August before competing in the Curtis Cup the next week with Matthews in Wales. College players have the option of deferring and can accept LPGA membership at any point until July 1, 2022. Their position on the priority list would be held until that point.

“I have a feeling I’ll probably make my decision in the very near future just simply because, you know, I do need to tell my coaches,” said Kim, who tied for 35th. “I do need to tell my team about it.”

“I think that’s the biggest respect I can give them, update them on what I’m planning on doing.”

Matthews, a fifth-year senior who tied for 30th, said she’ll go back home to Arkansas and talk to her family and coaches and go from there.

“Either way,” she said, “I’m in a good position.”

LPGA Q-SERIES TOP-45 AND TIES (29)

Julie Amie (France), Na Rin An (Republic of Korea), Hye-Jin Choi (Republic of Korea), Allisen Corpuz (United States), Olivia Cowan (Germany), Karis Davidson (Australia), Ayaka Furue (Japan), Linn Grant (Sweden), Haylee Harford (United States), Lauren Hartlage (United States), Yaeeun Hong (Republic of Korea), Yu-Chiang Hou (Chinese Taipei), Yu-Sang Hou (Chinese Taipei), Gina Kim (United States), Stephanie Kyriacou (Australia), Agathe Laisne (France), Brooke Matthews (United States), Sanna Nuutinen (Finland), Kaitlyn Papp (United States), Jessica Peng (Chinese Taipei), Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (France), Hinako Shibuno (Japan), Maddie Szeryk (Canada), Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand), Savannah Vilaubi (United States), Dewi Weber (Netherlands), Ruoning Yin (China), Katie Yoo (United States), Weiwei Zhang (China).