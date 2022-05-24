Q&A with Sean McVay: Why Stafford will be a better QB in 2022, how Wagner overrode scheme and more

Sean McVay is coming off the best season of his coaching career. He led the Los Angeles Rams to a win in Super Bowl LVI after going 12-5 in the regular season, reaching the pinnacle of the football world in just his fifth year as a head coach.

After flirting with a jump to broadcasting, McVay is back with the Rams and fully committed to repeating as world champions. And despite the short turnaround from the end of last year, McVay feels refreshed going into Year 6.

We caught up with McVay recently for an exclusive interview on behalf of the coach’s partnership with Campbell’s Chunky Soup, teaming up to make a $50,000 donation to the American Red Cross in support of Ukraine.

In the interview, McVay discussed how he’s become a better coach thanks to Matthew Stafford, why the quarterback will only improve in 2022, the signing of Bobby Wagner (despite not viewing linebacker as a need), young Rams players who could step up and the status of the pass rush – among other topics.

Is there any difference you can see with Matthew Stafford from last year’s OTAs to this year?

McVay: “I think the number one thing would be that the first couple weeks, he’s such a quick study. He’s as smart as any player I’ve ever been around. He’s such a quick study and for him to seamlessly come in and play the way he did. Now, I think it’s really, truly being able to – and he did this last year – be an extension of the coaching staff. The main thing is not necessarily his comfort level, because I thought he got comfortable right away, but me being able to do a better job of understanding how to call plays and having his skill set come to life snap in and snap out. He’s changed a lot of the ways that I see the game because he’s such a smart player. I’ve become a better coach for being around him. I think the way he leads by being able to authentically connect with his teammates is something that’s really special. He’s as fun a guy as I’ve ever been around to be able to coach and we positively push each other. We have such a good relationship and friendship that I think it enables that comfort and being able to disagree or see things different and come to agreements on what’s the best way to handle it. His ability to push back has become one of my favorite things about him because he’s such a stud.”

Does that collaboration and discussion occur on the sidelines too?

McVay: “Yeah. I know the people I’m closest with are the ones I’m most comfortable to be real with. I think that’s the best thing we have because everybody always talks about the importance of the rapport between the head coach and quarterback, but especially when you’re calling plays, you want to make sure that every play I call is first and foremost starts with the quarterback in mind. His ability to communicate, the things he feels best about and his ability to understand his teammates and the defensive structures that we’re playing week in and week out is a really special thing. I know that the way he works at it, he’s gonna be a better player next year because he’s so conscientious and consistent with his daily process and his approach. I like to think the same goes for our coaching staff.”

Are there any younger players you expect to step up this season?

McVay: “I think that’s to be determined. I’ve been really encouraged with guys who were able to step up last year and play significant roles. But when you look at it, Tutu Atwell’s a guy that got injured. I think he’s looked really good this offseason program up to this point. Ben Skowronek with the experience he was able to provide last year. We’ll see if Bobby Brown could be a player that can help us on defense. I think Ernest Jones showed what a special player he’s capable of becoming when you look at just the way he was able to play in the Super Bowl and in a lot of the playoff games. Bobby Wagner coming in and his ability to see what it looks like to do at such a high level for such a long period of time can only make Ernest better because he’s conscientious and secure enough in himself to say, ‘This is a great guy I can look up to and learn from on a daily basis.’”

Does the presence of Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd make you feel more comfortable with the pass rush after losing Von Miller?

McVay: “It does. There’s gonna be guys that are gonna be asked to step up. Even though Von is a special player and did a great job for us, especially in that run of four games in the playoffs. But when you add a guy like Bobby Wagner, he’s going to positively impact our defense, even though it’s not in the same way a pass rusher can. I think Justin Hollins did a great job early on before we acquired Von. He played a significant role for us before he got injured. Terrell Lewis is another guy we’ve got a lot of confidence in. And I look at the guys that can just really impact the way that a quarterback operates, it doesn’t exclusively have to come from your edges. You mentioned Leonard Floyd, he’s a special player. Aaron Donald, his resume speaks for itself. But I thought A’Shawn Robsinson made as much of an impact as anybody in that stretch run that we had. Hopefully he’s gonna pick up right where he left off. And then Greg Gaines is another guy that you mentioned. There’s a lot of reasons to be excited. You don’t minimize the impact of a loss of Von Miller, but I think we’ve got guys that will be able to answer the bell stepping up in his absence.”

Does Troy Hill’s return change the way you can utilize Jalen Ramsey at all? Maybe keep him outside more?

McVay: “I think what it does is it enables us to have Jalen move inside and outside based on where we think the best matchups are. In a lot of those games, those teams had premier receivers where we felt like it was best for him to mirror and follow those guys. There’s gonna be certain games where you do want him playing at that ‘star’ position and Troy’s ability to be a guy that can adjust off of him is a huge thing. He had great production for us the year before, being in a similar system – even though Coach Staley was running that. Raheem has kept a lot of the foundational principles that we operate with. We know Troy. He’s got great position flex. You just don’t have many guys that can do that. Jalen is truly a unique player with all the things he brings to the table. But in order for Jalen’s skill set to come to life, you have to be able to have somebody who, ‘Hey, when he’s inside, who can play outside? And when he’s outside, who can play that inside ‘star’ location?’ And Troy is certainly that. I thought David Long was another guy that did a great job playing his best ball that he’s had as a Ram in the most important games in the playoffs.”

How thankful and surprised are you to have Raheem Morris still on your staff?

McVay: “I’m so grateful. His leadership and we have a close friendship, and his daily demeanor, he’s just got such a great zest for life. He’s got a great way of being able to connect to the players, but being demanding on them. He sees the game in such a unique lens. And he’s got great gameday demeanor. I think he makes great decisions. He’s got great poise. I’m so grateful, but I do think if he continues to do what he’s doing, I wouldn’t be shocked if I’m saying, ‘Man, I’m gonna miss that guy next year.’”

Was inside linebacker a target position this year or was Bobby Wagner just too good to pass up?

McVay: “That’s exactly right. We’ve been in a situation where we’ve played a lot of single-backer defenses the last couple of years, so it wasn’t something we really thought was a need. But when a player like Bobby Wagner comes available, there’s mutual interest on both ends, it was something that you’re saying, ‘Hey, players override whatever your scheme is.’ I think that’s what’s important for coaches, is to have good agility. He’s a special player that has the ability to be able to rush and cover. He’s obviously excellent in run support and I think when you’ve got two players like he and Ernest Jones, you can stem them onto the line of scrimmage, both of those guys are good matchups if you do rush them forward and you get them isolated on a running back in some of the six-man protections. And then they add the ability to be able to cover and understand some of those underneath and inside matchups in zones. It was more the player than it was the actual need for the team was why we went after Bobby.”

Finding a deep threat was a priority last offseason. Did Van Jefferson solve that problem and does Allen Robinson help there, too?

McVay: “Yeah, he does. Van has great ability to be a complete player, but his ability to make plays down the field was outstanding. I thought Cooper did the same thing. And I still believe Tutu can be that guy. And DeSean did some really good things for us. I didn’t do a good enough job of getting him involved as much as he could’ve been. But by no means is the book written on Tutu Atwell. He had the shoulder injury. He’s looked really good. He’s done a great job of responding the right way. I think Van’s only gonna continue to become more complete. He’s shown he can be that vertical threat, but I also think he’s capable of making plays intermediate and underneath, and feel the same way about Allen Robinson. When you’ve got a quarterback that can activate all parts of the field, you want receivers and skill players that can do that, and certainly all those guys represent that with Matthew leading the way.”

What is it that you’re doing in this partnership with Campbell’s Chunky?

McVay: “I’m partnering up with Chunk to donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross in support of Ukraine. Obviously this is a company that has done a good job with food security and things of that nature. Being the second year I’ve partnered up with them, this is an incredible thing because it hits home with me. My fiancée is obviously from Ukraine. She was raised there, just outside Lviv, until she was 12. She still has family back there – her father and her stepmom and stepbrother. She’s handled it with incredible grace. But I’ve just been so impressed with the way the people have handled such a tough circumstance. Any way that you can provide support for these people in such a tough time is something that you really appreciate the opportunity to do, and to be able to do that with Campbell’s Chunky is something I’m proud of – and really proud of Veronika and her family and Ukraine with the way they’ve handled all of this.”

