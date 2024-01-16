Q&A with retired Alabama football coach Nick Saban's last-ever hire, George Helow

Retired Alabama coach Nick Saban hired George Helow as a special assistant following the SEC Championship Game, and the former Michigan linebackers coach turned out to be the last hire the legendary coach ever made.

Helow first came to Alabama as a defensive intern for Saban's sixth season at UA, in 2012. In a Tuscaloosa News exclusive Q&A, Helow reflects on his time around Saban during the coach's final weeks on the job, and more:

Q: You've got the distinction of being the last coach Nick Saban ever hired for any role. Have you been able to wrap your head around that?

A: No. Not really. He’s hired so many coaches over the years, and to be the last in that line is a blessing and an honor. I am grateful for everything he’s done for me. He’s the greatest coach of all time, a good man and a living legend.

Q: Where were you and what were you doing when Saban called you last month with the offer to be a special assistant to the head coach, and what convinced you it was the right move?

A: It was just after the SEC Championship Game. While I was at church my agent called twice while Fr. David Keegan, an Alabama fan himself, was saying Mass. It was unusual for him to call twice like that, so I knew it was something important. I called him afterward, and he told me coach Saban would be in touch later that day. Soon after, I got a call from a private number. Having kept in touch with coach Saban over the years, when you see “Private Number” coming through, you know it’s him. We had a great conversation about football and he expressed interest in bringing me on the staff for the remainder of the year. When coach Saban calls, it’s like Michelangelo asking you to grab a paintbrush. The opportunity to work again with the greatest coach of all time was incredible both from a career and life perspective. I have great respect and admiration for him.

Q: You were a defensive intern for Saban 11 years ago. From what you saw of Alabama's football operation over the last month, had it changed a lot since 2012? Or was it largely the same?

A: Some of the support staff were the same, but the entire coaching staff was different. Many of the processes and routines of the program’s infrastructure were the same. Coach Saban had the same motor, same drive, same incredible attention to detail. It’s easy to say someone is hands-on, but with coach Saban, that means he’s at all of the defensive meetings, the special teams meetings and the position meetings. One of the biggest changes was coach Saban’s ability to adapt and adjust to the changes in college football. His ability to evolve and gain an edge as things change has always been one of his strengths. I credit the program’s success to his ability to drive everyone in the building to be the best they can and hold them accountable to the high standards and expectations he has for them.

Q: How would you describe Saban's energy level ahead of the Rose Bowl, and was there any sign that he might be about to end his coaching career?

A: Same energy and focus as always. He is a machine! Coach Saban always approaches his work with incredible physical and mental energy. You can tell he gives 110% to everything he does, whether it’s the game planning, the player/staff development, or day-of prep. Obviously, the question of his retirement comes up every year because of his age, but nothing I saw suggested it would be happening this year.

Q: What has Saban meant to your coaching career, and what was your biggest takeaway or lesson from your 2012 intern experience?

A: This man changed the University of Alabama. It’s not just the national championships he won or the Heisman trophy winners he recruited and developed. I learned the most from him about how to help others reach their goals, how to help young football players develop into great men, and how to always help people in need. Take for instance the tornado in 2011. He and (Miss) Terry helped rebuild the city of Tuscaloosa. Look at the number of good things Nick's Kids has done for the community. The Sabans have been so generous to the Catholic Church, now known as the Saban Center. He taught me that the most self-gratifying thing you can experience in life is when you are helping other people. He lived it and is still living it, setting a great example for everyone. I hope to model his example of helping other people throughout my life.

Q: You've seen the inner workings of a lot of programs as a coach over the last decade, including FSU, Georgia, Colorado State, Maryland and Michigan. Of all that experience, what makes Alabama different or special?

A: I feel like everything is addressed from top to bottom. While the work is hard and the hours are long, everything you do has meaningful purpose. Everyone's jobs are clearly defined, there's no grey area. Everyone must know what to do, how to do it and why it's important. I feel this systematic way of doing those things keeps him two steps ahead of everyone else. When you leave and go to another program, you have much more appreciation for everything he does and understand why the process and the discipline to stay consistent is so important.

Q: What's your best Nick Saban story, either from the role you took on over the last month, or anything from the past?

A: The best Nick Saban story for me was getting chewed out by him at a kids summer camp in June 2012. Kirby Smart would let me run his drill, and one of the 10-year-olds keeps jumping offsides. After he did it several times in a row, coach Saban laid into me in front of everyone. “George, the guy's jumping offsides every time. From an attitude and effort standpoint, we hold these kids accountable just like our players.” If Saban is coaching you, you’ll get everything he’s got. The standard does not change. As a young coach and a young man, it was a great lesson, and it’s something I think about often.

