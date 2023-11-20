Q&A with Mississippi State beat writer Benjamin Rosenberg

Nov. 20—The Daily Journal caught up with MSU beat writer Benjamin Rosenberg of The Commercial Dispatch to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-MSU matchup.

What is the status of Will Rogers? How different does the MSU offense look when he is in there compared to when he isn't?

Rogers is healthy now and is in line to start Thursday night. The senior signal-caller missed four games after sustaining a left shoulder injury on Oct. 7 against Western Michigan, and the Bulldogs scored just 33 points — seven of which came on a kickoff return for a touchdown — during his absence. He was clearly still shaking off some rust last Saturday against Southern Miss, completing just 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards, but he threw for two touchdowns without an interception and did not take a sack. With running back Jo'Quavious "Woody" Marks also back last week, MSU is finally at full strength again offensively.

The Bulldogs' offense isn't amazing with Rogers, but it's anemic without him. Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright started against Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky and is much more adept as a runner than a passer. True freshman Chris Parson made his collegiate debut late in the loss to Kentucky, then started the following week at Texas A&M and threw three picks. Those four games Rogers missed ended up doing wonders for his legacy here in Starkville.

We all know the Air Raid was such an identity for the Bulldogs the last few years under the legendary Mike Leach. What is the identity of this MSU offense?

Offensive coordinator Kevin Barbary runs a balanced, pro-style system designed to get the ball to dynamic playmakers in space. That just hasn't happened enough this year for the Bulldogs. It worked against a team like South Carolina, when Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin set a single-game program record with 256 receiving yards, but overall MSU has looked pretty stale offensively, especially when Rogers and Marks were injured.

The Bulldogs certainly run the ball much more than they did under Leach, with freshman Seth Davis and junior college transfer Jeffery Pittman emerging as bright spots. But too often, MSU finds itself behind the chains as the Bulldogs are 124th out of 133 FBS teams in third down conversion rate at just 30.3 percent.

What makes linebackers Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson so good? How are they best deployed as pass rushers? What can the Bulldogs do defensively to make life difficult for the prolific Ole Miss offense?

Johnson is the more intelligent player, while Watson is the more explosive. Johnson always seems to be in the right place at the right time, with an ability to dissect plays and direct traffic for MSU's defense. Last week, he even had the presence of mind to pitch the ball to safety Marcus Banks after making an interception, and Banks took it in for a touchdown. Watson, meanwhile, is much faster and a better pure pass rusher, with a knack for shedding blocks and blitzing at the right moments. He now leads the SEC with 10 sacks and trails Johnson by one tackle for the conference lead.

To slow down Ole Miss, it all starts up front. The defensive line has to win its matchups to allow Johnson and Watson to roam free at the next level. The Bulldogs' secondary, outside of safety Shawn Preston Jr. and occasionally cornerback Decamerion Richardson, has not been able to keep up with the SEC's best receivers, and the Rebels present all sorts of matchup problems there with three legitimate star wideouts.

What is the vibe around this team around currently, with the recent firing of Zach Arnett and a season that has not gone according to plan?

Things definitely seemed downcast for much of the year, particularly during MSU's second three-game losing streak. However, interim head coach Greg Knox has seemed to energize these Bulldogs. On Saturday, he rode a four-wheeler in the locker room before the game to help fire up the troops. The return of Rogers and Marks has also injected some confidence into the group. This is not to say Arnett was responsible for all the problems, but MSU responded well after an emotional week. The Bulldogs should be locked in as they fight for bowl eligibility and the Golden Egg trophy.

If MSU is going to upset Ole Miss, ___ has to happen.

The defense has to prevent the big play. The Rebels' quick-strike offense can change the complexion of a game in an instant, and the Bulldogs have been susceptible against tempo this year. MSU has to be able to bend without breaking, get off the field on third down, and maybe create a turnover or two.

michael.katz@djournal.com