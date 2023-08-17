Q&A: Kyle Rakers on Dowling football, Kansas State commitment and relationship with Grant Brix

Another day, another recruiting Q&A.

This time, the Des Moines Register caught up with Dowling offensive lineman Kyle Rakers. Not only is he one of the top O-linemen in the state but the Maroons’ senior is committed to Kansas State for football.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound inside offensive lineman is the No. 12 player in Iowa, No. 74 player at his position in the country and a top-1,000 player nationwide, according to 247Sports Composite. He held several Division I offers, including one from Iowa State, but chose the Wildcats in May.

More: What we learned from the first week of Iowa high school football practice

The Des Moines Register caught up with Rakers in the latest installment of our recruiting Q&A series and discussed his youth football days in Illinois, his recruitment and a Dowling coach’s connection to Chris Klieman.

Dowling Catholic offensive lineman Kyle Rakers runs through a drill during the first week of practice ahead of the 2023 season.

Q&A with Dowling’s Kyle Rakers, one of the top offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class.

What was your earliest memory in sports?

Kyle Rakers: I grew up in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, so I played youth football starting at like 5 years old. I remember that my dad was the coach of my team, so really just all those memories are with those guys. I can actually remember one of our first games ever, and I swear people were on the wrong side of the field. They kind of threw us out there and let us do whatever.

When did you move to Iowa?

Rakers: Going into fourth grade, for my parent’s work and then my sister was going into her freshman year and she started at Dowling that year.

What’s been your favorite memory, either as a player or as a fan, in sports?

Rakers: Oh, there’s a ton of them to remember. Youth football with Dowling, in seventh grade, we won the youth football league championship in the metro area. In the semifinal game, it was raining, we were playing a Southeast Polk team that we’d lost to earlier in the season and we beat them 7-0.

More: Mediapolis football's Drew Miller talks Georgia commitment as nation’s top high school punter

I also remember going to the UNI-Dome and watching the early Dowling teams play and win multiple championships and looking up to those guys, always wishing I would be one of them. Another big one is the Valley game my sophomore year. We were down pretty big and we came back and probably kind of stunned them.

Jumping into recruiting, what was your experience like overall?

Rakers: I tried to do as much as I could. I went to quite a few camps my sophomore year going into my junior year. And then once schools started noticing me, Iowa State was my first offer and that led to a lot of other schools taking notice. Schools started inviting me out to visit them or go to games or practices.

I just tried to do as much as I could, check out as many places multiple times to get the best understanding of the people and the place because that’s something that really mattered to me.

You picked up a big chunk of offers in about a month’s time this spring. Can you describe what those few weeks were like for you?

Rakers: A lot of it was driving around with my parents, checking out practices and schools and finally getting to meet the coaches that I’ve been talking to for a while. I also checked out a couple of schools that I had already been looking at, including Kansas State.

More: Getting to know Cedar Falls' Jake Peters on Nebraska football, Ivy League offer, playing in the Dome

But really, that time was just driving around, spending a lot of time in the car with my parents, which was awesome. It was a great experience for me and it was really fun bonding with them and spending a lot of time together.

You mentioned Iowa State being your first offer. What was that moment like for you when you got the offer?

Rakers: Looking back, that was really cool. I wasn’t expecting it at all. It happened after a camp going into my junior year. Coaches had been looking at me a lot throughout the camp, but then after, we went back and coach (Jeff) Meyers, who was the offensive line coach at the time, talked to us for hours while we were waiting for coach (Matt) Campbell to come in.

What was it about Kansas State, the program, the coaching staff, or in general that you knew that’s where you wanted to play college ball?

Rakers: The people. That’s the most important thing to me. Coach (Chris) Klieman, he’s from Iowa, played at UNI and coached at UNI for a long time. He and the running back coach at Dowling, Aundra Meeks, are actually best friends, going back to when they went to high school in Waterloo.

More: Iowa football commit James Resar breaks down his dual-threat skills, Cade McNamara

They were the program that believed in me the most as a player; they were recruiting me the hardest for the majority of my recruitment. So, I really felt wanted there. The security of the coaches was another thing. Coach Klieman just signed an eight-year extension and he’s said that Kansas State is where he wants to retire.

When you were still in the recruiting process, did you talk to coach Meeks about his relationship with coach Klieman?

Kansas State football commit Kyle Rakers goes up against a teammate while running defensive drills during a Dowling practice.

Rakers: Oh yeah. Coach Meeks, we have a great relationship. I’ve known him for a long time and he’s always been a great person to talk to. He’s always wearing Kansas State stuff, so definitely, I would talk to him a lot.

I noticed since committing that you’ve been trying to get Grant Brix to Kansas State. What is your relationship with him like, just being two of the top linemen in the state?

Rakers: As far as building a connection, Grant and I have been on multiple visits going back to the fall. Grant is a really awesome kid, and of course, that’s a guy that I want to be one of my teammates in college. He’s really, I think, a perfect fit for Kansas State. He fits the program and the culture perfectly, and he fits into the current offensive line class that we have.

I think it would be a great opportunity for him, but I know he still has a lot going on and he’s thinking about a lot of stuff right now.

You were chosen as one of Dowling’s team captains. What does that mean to you going into your senior season?

Rakers: Being a captain is really important to me because I’m trying to be a great leader and be somebody for those younger guys to look up to. It really means a lot. I’m really thankful to be chosen and recognized by my own teammates for that role. You’re going to have more people looking up to you, and I’m excited to represent this program.

More: Q&A: Reece Vander Zee breaks down Iowa football commitment, Central Lyon's success

What can we expect to see from you and from Dowling in 2023?

Rakers: Our team’s really hungry this year. We had a rough season last year and that still stings. We haven’t forgotten about how last season ended. We’ve got a lot of guys coming back; we have a lot of explosive pieces on offense. So, we have a lot of guys who are hungry and I feel like our leadership is very good.

We’re more tightly bonded as a team and the team’s really coming together. We’re a few days into practice and looking to get better every day.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Q&A with Dowling's Kyle Rakers, a Kansas State football commit