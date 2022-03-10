Q&A: Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay talks about preparing for TPC Sawgrass and making better decisions

Michael Jordan did it.

George Foreman, Michael Phelps and Mario Lemieux did as well.

They’re among a select group of world-class sportsmen to walk away from the game—while still competing at a high level— and come back years later for an impressive second act.

In golf, Jim “Bones” Mackay retired in 2017 as Phil Mickelson’s trusted caddie following an illustrious 25-year run. Widely regarded as one of the all-time greats, Bones transitioned seamlessly to the role of on-course commentator for NBC Sports/Golf Channel. After a successful four-year stint, Mackay began his own comeback last fall as the full-time caddie for Justin Thomas. “Working in television was an amazing opportunity. I really enjoyed it,” Mackay said. “But I’m a big Justin Thomas fan. I like him both as a person and player. He’s incredibly skilled and I love his work ethic. And, there’s something about having the ability to work for a player like Justin as he enters the prime of his career and where it could possibly take you.”

Some people might not appreciate the scope of a professional caddie’s responsibilities. Toting a bag, gauging wind direction or reading a yardage book is just the tip of the iceberg. At times, they serve as a part-time psychologist, friend, or even confidant. Then, there’s the extensive behind-the-scenes prep work leading up to a tour event. Mackay, a brand ambassador for Aon, the global professional services firm, explains the parallels between what he does on the bag and what Aon does for its clients. “I’ve been a professional caddie for some of the best golfers in the world, and the role that I play is very similar to what I see Aon do for its clients every day,” Mackay said. “It’s about using information and advice to put your player (or your client) in the best possible position to succeed while also giving them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions at every turn.”

Mackay, 56, returns this week to The Players Championship. We caught up with him for a wide-ranging discussion. (The interview was lightly edited for length.)

Story continues

Golfweek: Obviously, you’re quite familiar with TPC Sawgrass. It’s one of the world’s great risk-reward courses, with trouble looming, in plain sight, from the first tee shot to the 18th green. What will you do to prepare for this year’s Players Championship?

Bones: I’ll walk the golf course looking at the length of the rough, getting a feel for the firmness of the greens, checking the weather and thinking about the winds that we might run into. I’ll go around at least once, if not twice, without Justin. That time on the course alone away from your player can be very beneficial in terms of thinking about potential strategies.

GW: Experience counts at TPC Sawgrass. Justin Thomas won last year’s Players Championship. You caddied for Phil [Mickelson] when he captured the title 15 years ago. Are there specific holes on the back nine where that experience could show in terms of taking a chance or switching your game plan?

Bones: When starting a hole, the wind dictates a lot of what your decision making will be. Like on No. 16, and what you might go for or when you might just chill. You also know you’ll run into things that you don’t tend to encounter at a lot of courses, such as severe short-game shots, pot bunkers, all kinds of grass bunkers, and sawgrass around the greens. There’s just so much to prepare for.

To me, the best finishing stretch of holes that we play all year on the PGA Tour is Nos. 16-18. If you’re lucky enough to pick up a birdie on No. 16, and survive No. 17, you’re dealing with No. 18, which is possibly the most pressure-packed finishing hole on Tour. It’s a relentless course that you can’t take a mental break on. It starts early [in the round] and never stops.

GW: This week’s Aon Risk Reward Challenge hole is No. 12, a drivable par-4, with water guarding the left side of the green. Share with us your strategy for No. 12.

Bones: I’ve been going to the golf course since 1990, so I feel I know it well. I’ve caddied on the 12th since it’s changed [the hole was redesigned prior to The Players Championship in 2017] but not in the past four or five years. I need to get out there and compare my new yardage books to what I have from my former caddie career. It used to be a short par-4 but guys almost never tried to drive the ball on the green. The green had a tremendous amount of pitch on it and there were pretty significant pot bunkers around it. But now, it’s very enticing. Based on the wind and where you are in the tournament, you’ll decide to lay it up or go for the green.

GW: Will you look at analytics for No. 12?

Bones: I’m very interested in seeing what’s happened in terms of where guys have hit it, where they’ve had success, average score when guys go for the green and what guys tend to run into when they lay the ball up. It’s a lot to digest. It’s pretty obvious to figure out where success doesn’t come from. Since you have a pretty good idea where the four hole locations will be, you try to match up those things and figure out as much as you can.

GW: What did you learn from your time as a television commentator that might make you a better caddie?

Bones: One thing is the incredibly sensitive on-course boom mics (microphones) enabled me to listen in on the caddie-player conversations far more effectively than when I was out there caddying. It was really interesting to hear guys break it down in the way they do. I loved having the ability to learn from the best of the best.

GW: As a professional caddie, what do you think is the most important thing you provide to the player?

Bones: Confidence. Confidence that we are making the best decision possible. That I’ve been there, that I’ve done my work, that I’ve been on that golf course a day or two before he got there, that nothing can go on out there on that golf course that we aren’t completely prepared for so that he can be as successful as he needs to be to win.

GW: As an Aon ambassador, do you feel added pressure as you prepare for the Challenge holes?

Bones: I don’t. I just really appreciate what Aon’s doing. I think it’s so much fun for the players and caddies. We’ll sit around and talk about it [Aon Risk Reward Challenge] as the year progresses, so it’s really exciting for a lot of us. I love that Aon has done the same thing on the ladies’ tour that it’s done for the men and the prize money is equal. There’s something very progressive about it and very cool.

GW: Good luck and have fun this week.

Bones: Thank you.