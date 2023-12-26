Q&A: Hear from former University of Sioux Falls coach Kalen DeBoer as Washington preps for Sugar Bowl

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, right, is a South Dakota native and former coach at the University of Sioux Falls. He leads the Huskies into the College Football Playoff against Texas on Jan. 1.

Long before Kalen DeBoer was leading the University of Washington to the College Football Playoff, he starred at the University of Sioux Falls as a wideout and helped bring the school its first national championship in 1996.

Since then, the Milbank native has gone on to a wildly successful coaching career with stops at USF, Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Indiana and now Washington.

Before his Huskies play in the Sugar Bowl against Texas for a spot in the national title game, DeBoer spoke with the Argus Leader about his time in Sioux Falls, coaching a Heisman finalist and more.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

What do you remember most about playing in the 1996 national title season with the University of Sioux Falls?

"There are little things like we only played two home games at Howard Wood Field there just with the way the schedule worked out and not having really our own campus field. So, we were on the road a lot. I think just that kind of a road warriors' mentality just probably continued to bring us together even closer, spending all those hours, bus rides together, you know, as a team, but yeah, we kind of got the center stage.

"I mean, we kind of got that opportunity where the eyes were on us all season long and especially at the end of the year in the semifinal and championship. I think getting to the championship, probably a couple of things: We played a team in Western Washington, whose enrollment, I believe it was probably over 10,000 people, and you're talking about a small school in Sioux Falls at the time, which was probably 500, maybe. That was something that was just kind of this underdog mentality, and just a lot of pride, maybe a chip on our shoulder that we had going into that championship game.

"If there's a specific memory that I have kind of around that it would be the night before. Just this group of seniors and upperclassmen, guys who had been together for so long and been on this journey from what it had been where it was 2-8, to where we were at that time and playing for the ultimate prize of a national championship. It was just a really cool time where people shared what this all meant to us, and it's something I just won't forget."

What does it mean to you to have won that first national championship for USF?

"I mean, it's my alma mater so I have a ton of pride in what's happened, and I spent 10 years coaching there too and so to me, it's the time that really put the university on the map nationally. And I'm super proud of that, and really got the USF program thinking that anything's possible, and to not put limits on what we were capable of doing.

"So that led into the 10 years where we were on the national stage, at the NAIA level, playing for a national championship, many semifinal appearances and all that."

After graduation, you returned to USF as offensive coordinator under Bob Young. What did you learn from him throughout your time playing and coaching?

"I remember it clear as day. I'm over there on 57th Street driving and get a call telling me that the coordinator position is open, and coach Young wanted to talk about it. I couldn't get there fast enough, because coach Young, he's my guy, he was my mentor. He's the one that gave me all these amazing experiences, and I probably didn't even really think it through very well at the time, just excited about the opportunity to be back with coach Young and coach at my alma mater.

"Within that day I had resigned from my coaching and teaching job at Washington (HS). I think everyone understood the opportunity and was happy for me.

In 2005 you took over for Young, winning three national championships in five years. What do you remember most about coaching at USF?

"I just remember players that were relentless, and just wanted to win a championship. And guys who were so proud of our football program and bought into what we were trying to build each and every year. They weren't afraid to really put in the hard work.

"To me, it was about the people that I had around me, these players, a coaching staff that was the same way. Just enjoyed the moments, enjoyed the challenges and embraced everything that came our way.

"In the big games, we never really got overwhelmed. We were ready, prepared, and were going to leave it all on the field. I can remember a few times where you host national semifinal games, national championships, you got your backs to the wall, and you got to have a stop in a final drive to win the game. Games that went down to the wire in the semis.

"We had stops and touchdown drives that won the game, and just the guts that these guys had throughout those five years, to just go out there and battle and do something special together is what I remember most. It's more about that journey and the people that were around the program who were just so happy about what we were accomplishing. And just that ride, that momentum was special."

What do you think your story shows others aspiring to be coaches, or even pro players out of South Dakota?

"As coach Young would have said, 'Stay the course and keep the faith.'

"That's what he said, you know, that's what he would have said, and what that means, it just means don't get caught up in thinking that I have to get to this place or that place. (Have) a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement, and just focusing on being your best each and every day."

You recently won a National Coach of the Year Award and PAC 12 Coach of the Year. How does it feel to be recognized for the work that you and your team put in?

"Well, I think all these Coach of the Year awards are all about the team. I get to be recognized in that way, as a coach of the year, but there's no way this would exist without having an amazing coaching staff and a team, full of guys that have just embraced everything we try to teach them and embracing this journey.

"So, this, to me, all these awards are about the team, and I'm just fortunate to be the one that's the head coach."

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. What has it been like to coach him?

"I got to know Michael in 2019 when we were in Indiana (where DeBoer served as offensive coordinator) together and knowing his journey, that he's been on with the injuries, you know four years where he had season ending injuries, there in Indiana, understanding who he is as a person, how special he is.

"He's got the biggest heart you can imagine. He loves his family. He's humble. He's a team-first guy and so he is really easy to root for, even from an outsider's perspective. But as someone who gets to see him each and every day, and help him continue to grow, man, it's just, it's amazing.

"It's amazing each and every day just seeing him embrace the journey just like we've shared about my path. The challenges that come his way, he attacks them head-on. The adversity he's had makes him who he is, and he's only stronger because of it. So, it's just cool seeing him receive the accolades and recognition that I knew he was capable of receiving and the level he was capable of being at. But it's awesome, because he's got this big heart, and he's an amazing person."

You play against Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. What is the challenge that that team will present?

"They're going to be real physical. They have quarterback play and skill players on offense that just are going to really get to be going to pose a dynamic threat to us in different ways. And so, their defense is just rock solid.

"They're very well coached, coach (Steve) Sarkisian actually was the head coach here (at Washington) at one point back before Chris Peterson was the head coach. So, he's done a great job building that program up there in his third year.

"So, they know, physically and mentally, just how far they've come. We played him a year ago in the Alamo Bowl (a 27-20 Washington win) and we know we’ve got to do everything we can but when you get to this part of the season, the final four teams, you know, every team's going to be really good."

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Q&A: Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer reflects ahead of CFP