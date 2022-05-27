Q&A with Gus Yalden: What Wisconsin’s latest commit brings to the Badgers

Gus Yalden is ready to return home for college basketball. Less than two weeks ago, the Badger State native fulfilled his childhood dream of committing to Wisconsin basketball.

The consensus four-star prospect’s high school journey has taken him around the nation, and he spent this past season with Asheville School in North Carolina. His roots, however, were always leading him back to Madison.

A one-time Appleton, Wisconsin local, Yalden grew up admiring the Final Four runs put together by Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker, and crew as he one day hoped to become part of Badger basketball lore.

“I grew up a Wisconsin fan,” Yalden said in an Instagram post earlier this month. “Being from Appleton, Wisconsin basketball just means more. When they went to the 2015 national championship – you can ask my mom – the day after I cried and didn’t go to school because I was so sad.

The four-star prospect has long been at the top of Wisconsin’s wishlist, and for good reason. Within a minute of watching Yalden’s tape, you see a unique bag of offensive tricks coupled with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. Few players in the 2023 class can showcase offensive versatility comparable to the Appleton native. He comfortably maneuvers off-ball for catch-and-shoot threes, can grab-and-go off of his own rebounds, and excels as a scorer and passer with his back to the basket.

The natural question then becomes where does Yalden fit in Wisconsin’s swing offense? It’s a luxurious question to ponder when talking about a player who does this many things well.

Earlier this week, BadgersWire spoke with the four-star commit on how he sees his game, his thoughts on the fit at Wisconsin, and what the Badger coaching staff went over with him from an x’s and o’s perspective before his decision was made:

How would you best describe your game?

Yalden: A versatile big that isn’t even close to playing my best basketball. High IQ, willing passer, not afraid of contact (actually welcome it), and I am working hard on my face-up game which will continue to evolve.

What are you looking to improve upon before you get to Madison?

Yalden: Obviously my game is something I need to work on, but my focus now that I’m healthy is getting my body right. On the court, I’m focusing on being a more consistent shooter from three-point range, high post scoring, and my perimeter defense.

With the way your skill set offensively, you can be used on that end in a variety of ways. Do you see yourself as fitting into a clear college role, or doing a little bit of everything?

Yalden: I’m sure with each practice, each season, and each year, my entire game will evolve. The coaching staff has proven to me that if a player commits to the work, they will develop. I will always have my back to the basket skills to fall back on if we need a bucket. It’s all the other spots on the floor that I need to get more comfortable and proficient with. I take pride in team defense by taking charges, will work like a dog on the boards, and if I have a teammate open I’m going to get them the ball in a position where they can score. I mostly just focus on making the right basketball play.

What were convos like with the Wisconsin coaches in terms of how they saw you fitting in on the court?

Yalden: Honestly, they pretty much said there isn’t a position on the floor that I won’t be able to play. In film breakdown, they showed me side-by-side clips of their guys versus me in the pick and roll, pick and pop, screen and flair, transition, rebound and push, low post scoring, hand off etc. Offensively, there are tons of opportunities. Defensively, they talked about pushing middle, icing pick and rolls, hedging, help side, rebounding, being in sync with the other four dudes in the court, and talking constantly!

What are your biggest passions outside of basketball?

Yalden: Golfing, music, anti-bully advocate, and also I am an apprentice prankster.

