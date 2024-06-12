Q&A with Coryn Labecki: Balancing Ambition, Joy, and the Thrill of Racing

Ashley Gruber & Jered Gruber | Gruber Images

Name: Coryn Labecki (formerly Rivera)

Favorite Discipline: Criteriums

Morning Coffee Ritual: A foamy latte made with her espresso machine

Go-to Breakfast: White rice or leftover stir-fried rice with garlic, longanisa, and a fried egg

Favorite Tires: 28c Vittoria Corsa PRO

In the thick of the action, when a critical moment arises, that’s when Coryn Labecki finds unparalleled clarity. Time seems to slow down, she explains, and the solution to the day’s challenge becomes apparent. A gap opens going into a corner, and she seizes it without hesitation, moving up and placing herself where she needs to be for this next move to work.

The chances are slim, but for a rider of Labecki’s type—a solid time-trailer and punchy finisher—attacking straight from the corner into the long straight may be her only chance against powerhouses like Kendall Ryan (L38ion of LA) and Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers). But the bigger gamble is against Elizabeth Dixon of Fount Cycling, who had spent the last ten laps of the circuit in a solo breakaway ten or twelve seconds ahead of the peloton. As the group enters the last corner of the circuit, Labecki, sitting in the third wheel, shoots out like an arrow into her far right and gets off the saddle for a long and demonic sprint. She overtakes Nixon and, with over a bike’s length, crosses the line first to win her 74th national title in Charleston, West Virginia.

Riding for EF Education-Cannondale, Labecki races criteriums for the transparent fun of it. Despite the hard work behind her wins, criterium racing is where she finds the most enjoyment on the bike. And in the world of professional road racing, this loose approach can give you an edge. Come to think of it, EF Education-Cannondale is, after all, the team of grand-tour-rider-turned-gravel-star Lachlan Morton and the spirited and vibrant Alison Jackson, whose dance moves are as well-known as her impressive 2023 Paris-Roubaix win.

Labecki’s career, marked by a blend of fierce ambition and genuine love for the sport, includes numerous national titles and significant podiums across Europe. Her tenure with teams like Jumbo-Visma and Sunweb has seen victories at prestigious events like the Tour of Flanders,—becoming the first American of any gender to win the Monument—Trofeo Alfredo Binda, and the World Team Time Trial Championships. Despite the intensity of professional racing, Labecki maintains a no-pressure mindset, viewing each race as a chance to grow and enjoy the thrill.

In this Q&A, Labecki shares her recent racing experiences, insights from the National Championships, and thoughts on the growth of women’s cycling.

Bicycling: You started the year with a new WorldTour team. How has the start of the season been with the EF Education-Cannondale squad?

Coryn Labecki: EF Education-Cannondale is a new program, and it’s been really fun to go back and race for an American team. Since they are new, we’re really just setting our culture and defining what we want the team to be. It’s been a really fun start to the year.

My season started with the Spring Classics, and then I came home to target Road and Criterium Nationals. I was the national champion going into the crit, and I wanted to get some racing in before racing Nationals, so it was nice to be able to race Speed Week ahead of it. And going into the race, I didn’t think I’d lose the jersey, but I knew there was always that chance. Thankfully, I won nationals again, which I was really stoked on.

Ashley Gruber & Jered Gruber | Gruber Images

Having won criterium nationals in 2023, how did you approach the race this year?

I raced it for fun. If I lose, it’s not a huge deal for me. I’m primarily a road racer and race more in Europe, so I wouldn’t be overly upset if I didn’t win. It’s always just a bonus for me. In the past, I’ve raced the criterium nationals to warm up and see how the American teams are racing before the road race. So no, not really any doubt, but it’s more of a no-pressure race for me, just for fun and to get accustomed to racing against an American field again.

That win at the Criterium Nationals was exciting to watch. What was going through your mind through that last lap?

Yeah, I learned from Speed Week that I had to be really patient, especially as a solo rider. There’s not a lot I can control, so it’s always a big gamble. When Elizabeth Dixon went off, I monitored the gap and assessed what it would take for it to close. She had a strong ride, but we were able to hold her around a 10- to 12-second gap. The gap wasn’t getting terribly big. I just stayed patient and calm.

Five laps before that, I was thinking, “Oh, should I bridge?” but other teams were keeping control and keeping her close. And I was thinking, “If we can keep her at less than 10 seconds, it’ll be really close, but I think it should still be manageable. We don’t have to close on her before we start the sprint.” Then, Ruth Winder was there with Human-Powered Health, and she took control along with DNA Racing. With one lap to go, we were five wide across the road, and no one was taking control. But I knew the sprint teams would have to do their lead out and start picking up the pace. So I knew that would really easily bring back three or four seconds.

Alexis Magner started a leadout with half a lap to go, and I just knew, you know, whether we caught her or not, that I wanted to just go full gas out of the last corner. It feels long, but it goes really quickly. And so she was still off the front. And as soon as I got through that corner safely through the array, and I just went all out from the corner. I knew it was close, but I still had time. And then Dixon looked back, and I was like, “Oh, yeah, like, I’m gonna, I’m gonna catch her.” And then, I caught her just in time. But in the sprint, it felt like I had a lot of time. But when I see the race replay, I definitely cut that a little bit close.

You recently raced and won the Easton Twilight Criterium, which is only in its third year. What was your experience there like?

Easton was a really fun race. The course was super dynamic, with left and right corners, tighter corners, too, and a slightly uphill finish, which suits me well as a smaller rider. The race was aggressive from the start, and people wanted a breakaway. I learned from Speed Week that initiating the break is tough because everyone jumps on. My strength was in jumping, so I had to gamble and let some breaks go, getting a feel for which one would stick. There were big preems in the middle, which kept the race moving and exciting.

Steve Kovarik/Long Tail Productions

Then, there was a really big preen, about $500. I was closing down to take it, and then I just continued going past it after the girls stayed out and got the money. That formed the breakaway for the day, and it was clear that the girls in the break were the strongest and were all working well. We had 30 to 40 seconds, and then there was a good gamblers preem. And I thought, “Why not go for it? It’ll put a little hurt on and then win a bit of money.” But the girls were pretty motivated for the win and didn’t let me go.

On the last laps, I switched my strategy, and since we had a comfortable gap, I slowed the pace down because I do better with a sprint from a lower speed. That's my strength. Skyler and I were next to each other going on kind of slow out of the last corner. She opened it up, and then it was a drag race to the finish line. The uphill sprint helped me, but it was a fun night being in the break. It was fun to be able to play that game and race with a lot of strong women off the front. It was a good night of racing.

The men’s race in Easton Twilight Criterium saw heavy rainfall, and two days later, it poured at Tour of Somerville during your race. How do you prepare for racing in bad weather conditions?

Practically, it depends on the temperature. Warm rain isn’t too bad; you just get wet and are fine. Cold rain, however, requires more thought about clothing and the length of the race. For example, a one-hour crit like Tour of Somerville in warm rain isn’t a big deal because you can stay warm. But for three to four-hour World Tour races in cold rain and wind, you need to think about your clothing more and possibly changing it during the race. Mentally, no one likes riding in the rain, so it becomes about who can deal with it better. You have to block negative thoughts and focus on racing well, either for your team or to win.

At Somerville, I ran lower pressure on my tires. I did the same at Nationals; it was just starting to spit on the start line, so I took a little bit of air out. I just taped the valve a couple of times front and rear to run a bit lower [pressure]. That’s also the trend nowadays, to run a little bit of a lower [pressure] even when it’s dry. Just for traction.

Steve Kovarik/Long Tail Productions

In 2017, you won the Team Time Trial at the World Championships, Trofeo Alfredo Binda, and Tour of Flanders, becoming the first American to win the Belgian Monument. Can you tell us about that win? Were you expecting it?

I had raced Tour of Flanders once before and finished 20th, and I was flying that year. Any challenges that came my way, I just powered through them. A couple of times in that race, I was even dropped, and I didn’t think I was winning until I crossed the finish line.

I was racing with Sunweb then, and we had really great teamwork that day, and we had a teammate in the break. Then Lucinda Brand and Ellen van Dijk, who are legends of the sport, were also trying to get in the move, but there was just nothing going away. At the top of one of the climbs, our director made the call for me to go for the sprint. And I thought, “Oh, man, it’d be cool to get a top ten at Flanders.” That was my last thought before I zoned in. I knew once we caught the break with 1 km to go, Ellen wouldn’t really be able to do a lead out for me, so I had to fly by the seat of my pants. Boels-Dolmans started their leadout, and it was a really long sprint. Then, I launched and was neck-to-neck with Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, inching back and forth with each other. Then, I was waiting for someone else to come past me, and nobody did. I crossed the line, and I was in complete shock. It was such a cool race, too; my dad and my husband were there to visit. It was a pretty awesome day.

That was a crazy day and probably one of my worst post-ups in a race. I didn’t know what to do; I just put my hands on my face. I was in shock. The Tour of Flanders is such a cool race, and I am honored to have one win there. It’s a monument to cycling—it’s huge.

Ashley Gruber & Jered Gruber | Gruber Images

Having started racing from a young age, you’ve already had a long career that has seen many changes in women’s cycling. Thinking back to 2017, what are the major pros and cons of being a professional cyclist then versus now?

It has changed a lot and for the better. It’s made racing harder and more competitive. The minimum wage in Europe, the UCI, and the Women’s World Tour helps a lot because you can now make a livable wage. It’s still far from what the guys make, but it’s a step in the right direction. But, in my eyes, the biggest thing is having media coverage and TV air time. It allows everyone to watch the races and understand what’s going on, which I think will grow the sport the most.

You have accumulated 74 national titles. Is there a particular victory that stands out as especially meaningful to you?

They’re all special in different ways, but my favorite was winning Pro Road Nationals in 2018. It was a title I had been after for so long and had come second place many times. It was really hard to get and keep, making it very special.

Let’s say you retire from professional cycling and continue racing for fun. What type of racing would you do?

Probably criteriums. I do love them. Being on the saddle for four to five hours day after day for the rest of your life isn’t fun. A criterium offers just enough of everything—speed, excitement, and it’s people-friendly. It keeps you engaged, but not zoned out.

