Q&A with Cardinals rookie CB Marco Wilson

Cornerback Marco Wilson was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals. They traded up to be able to select him.

He has completed the offseason program with the team, having participated in rookie camp, OTAs and minicamp.

He now prepares for training camp, which starts at the end of the month, and his rookie season.

Justin Melo sat down with Wilson and discussed his rookie experience, the Supreme Court ruling on NIL for amateur athletes and his new relationship with XSET off the field.

Check out what he had to say below.

JM: What have you learned from the veterans in the room so far? Who have you leaned on the most?

MW: I have learned that the NFL is a business first and foremost. You have to take every aspect of it seriously. It’s all so important, especially when it comes to taking care of your body. I’ve really leaned on and taken the time to learn from Byron Murphy. He’s taken me under his wing and has been very helpful with my transition to the league so far. I’m thankful to call him a friend.

JM: We love hearing that. What roles have you been learning in the Cardinals defense?

MW: They’ve been moving me around a little bit. I’ve spent time both at outside cornerback and at the nickel back spot as well. I’m a versatile guy that can move around and play multiple roles on defense. I’m happy that they’re trusting me enough to learn both positions. Wherever they want me to play, that’s where I’m gonna line up on Sundays.

JM: What has impressed you the most so far about the NFL game and what you have seen from your teammates?

MW: The communication on the field between teammates is immaculate. It’s definitely a step up from the college game. Everybody knows the defense so well. From what I’ve seen and been a part of so far, we’re communicating at such a high level on defense.

JM: With the Supreme Court ruling about the NCAA, what would that have changed for you in college? Do you feel like you missed out on opportunities?

MW: I feel like it would have allowed me to make some money in college. I also could have saved more money for my future at a young age. Of course, there are missed opportunities, but nothing that I am concerned about now because I am grateful for my experience in college and where I ended up. Now I have all the access to more opportunities than I could’ve ever imagined by being in the NFL.

JM We’re so happy for you. You recently joined XSET, a groundbreaking gaming organization. Gaming and the world of eSports has exploded in popularity in recent years. What made you want to join XSET?

MW: I wanted to join XSET because I love their organization and the diversity that they bring to the gaming community. I love what they represent and the respect they have in the community. XSET is the future of gaming organizations.

JM: What is your go-to game to play?

Call of Duty. Always has been, always will be (laughs). You probably get that a lot when asking that question. It’s probably the most popular game in the world. It definitely took my love for gaming to another level.

JM: As you embark on your professional football career, what lessons have you learned from your brother's NFL career?

MW: I learned that preparation is everything and that mental health is just as important as physical health. Us football players are real people too. We get paid to play a game we love, a game that has given us so much, but we’re all human beings at the end of the day.

JM: I’ve really appreciated your time today, Marco. What can Cardinals fans expect from Marco Wilson as a rookie?

MW: Marco Wilson is a young man who is willing to learn as much as possible. I’m going to soak up as much knowledge as I can during my rookie season. I’m going to play my heart out whenever I get my opportunity on the field.

