Q&A: Britt Lauritsen details perspective and future of Bemidji State Athletics

Jun. 11—Editor's note: The Pioneer sat down with Bemidji State Director of Athletics Britt Lauritsen for a Q&A. This is the second of a two-part series. The

first part

discussed the state of the men's and women's hockey programs and ran in the May 29, 2024 edition of the Pioneer.

BEMIDJI — The world of collegiate sports is turning into the Wild West.

Bemidji State Director of Athletics Britt Lauritsen leads the Beavers into a new era. She sat down with the Pioneer to discuss what's ahead for BSU sports, including the transfer portal, operational changes within the department and Name Image and Likeness.

Q: The transfer portal comes for everybody eventually across all sports and all divisions. Can you give me the general vibe from your coaches on how they're handling this new era of college sports with the portal and Name, Image and Likeness?

Lauritsen: For both the transfer portal and NIL, they're here to stay, whether you like it or not. You've got to find a way to utilize them in your best interest. For us, we have a really unique brand in a lot of our sports. We have a very particular product to sell. There are opportunities in the transfer portal to sell that product that we didn't have before it existed.

On the flip side of that, we are also facing the transfer portal as an exit tool. When we are in our Division II sports, especially as one of the lowest-funded institutions in the NSIC, finding that level of competitiveness is always a challenge. Our coaches have to figure that out year in and year out.

There's always that concern of whether or not we can keep up with that. At the end of the day, my expectation of our coaches is to use it to their benefit and try to sell what we have to offer here in the best way that we can.

For NIL, everybody's still trying to find that groove, in Division II especially. NIL deals, for the most part, don't look like the ones you see on ESPN with the million-dollar or the six-figure type deals. Most kids who are getting NIL money are maybe getting a few hundred bucks a week at some point, or they're getting some trade out with some sort of food or whatever.

For us, that is going to be a key piece of building an NIL program. It's really embracing that it's more education for folks outside of athletics. It doesn't have to be giving a new car to a kid or giving them $10,000 to be in a commercial. There are opportunities to get involved in the NIL space at an entry level that is impactful for our student-athletes.

Probably about 80% of our student-athletes are paying 90% or more of their tuition and fees and room and board. We're not fully funded, so NIL is life-changing and impactful, even if it's a couple of meals here or there.

To me, NIL is a place of opportunity for us if we can dial in on what it looks like to educate our region and our community about what NIL can do. And that can help in recruiting. When we're talking about scholarship allocation and funding NIL, we are in a situation where every little bit is impactful for our student-athletes because we stretch thin all over the board scholarship-wise and operationally.

Q: When you consider that Bemidji State is one of the lower-funded teams in the NSIC and you still have teams like football, women's soccer and men's golf that are consistently finishing at or near the top of the conference, how can you bridge that gap and help other programs start to take that step to get over the hump? Does it seem like it's harder to build up a program's competitiveness in the transfer portal era?

Lauritsen: In some situations, yes. There's so much to do when we're looking at investment and scholarship funding and things like that. The NSIC is interesting in that there are some sports where schools have chosen to go all in.

Volleyball would be one of those for a lot of schools. I don't know if there's a single institution that is fully funded in all of their sports. We just don't operate on that model, but there are certain sports that schools pour more into it than others. Those gaps make it harder to make leaps and bounds. But in the same breath, you can get more competitive in a very quick amount of time if you've got a little push.

Our focus on scholarships and impact scholarships that we've been doing in conjunction with the foundation is so important. But, man, if we can just get a little push here, just a little bit, you can start to bridge that gap and you can start to find a more competitive space amongst our conference. But we do have a hill to climb there.

With the transfer portal, competitiveness is one key piece of it. Everyone likes to win. I get that, and a lot of it is experience too. Can you have a really great college experience in sports and get what you're looking for academically? It's one of the things that keeps me up at night. How do we continue to provide opportunities for all of our sports to be successful and find ways to be more competitive and get that investment across the board? I really do think that an across-the-board investment feels like a heavy lift, but it's what we're here to do.

We're here to provide opportunities and do that as equitably as possible. How do you continue to increase and satisfy all of those things that we have from a fiscal perspective, from a Title IX perspective and make sure our student-athletes feel shared and equal support in those spaces too? That's the million-dollar question, almost literally.

Q: We talked

last year about your competitiveness

as an AD and balancing that with the development of student-athletes beyond sports. I'm going to use the BSU baseball team as an example. The win-loss record (3-47) this year was tough. They had a myriad of injuries, and it's been tough-sledding for them in terms of wins and losses in recent years. Are you at all concerned for some of those programs where it is tough to build your way up? At some point, does it become discouraging in a sense?

Lauritsen: I never feel hopeless. When we feel hopeless, that's an endpoint, right? It is really hard, and I know it's discouraging in some of those sports when you're only looking at the record.

I look at a team like baseball, and I look at the guys who we put out on the field and the love that I have for them in how they are so intertwined in our department. (Head coach Matt Ellinghuysen) runs our event management at football, basketball and hockey, and his guys are there, and they're involved. They're assets to our community as an institution and our community.

That part of their experience is something really valuable that we cherish. I know it's discouraging to be in a space where you've got three wins. But at the end of the day, I put my faith in the people in place who have the right intentions and are going about trying to create change in the right way.

I have a lot of sleepless nights. I have a lot of anxiety, and I have a lot of moments where I am starting to feel like, oh God, how do we get where we need to be? But I think the next step in those sports is making sure that we stay dialed into our student-athletes as much as possible. Keep them healthy, keep them safe and do our very best with what we have to provide a great experience, and then continue to work and do some culture building.

You're always going to lose student-athletes to the transfer portal in sports where we aren't keeping up with other NSIC teams in some of those (funding) areas. But by and large, I think that we have to keep grinding. That's our blueprint here.

What I can't abide by is being in a space where we've just accepted our fate. Even in sports where we don't have great records, we don't have coaches or teams that have accepted that fate.

In our sports where we're highly successful on the field, we are at that point where those benchmarks of development have been met and set, and winning is part of that for them. And it's not just winning a little bit. It's winning conference championships. It's going to the NCAA Tournament.

For me, one of the hardest things for my competitive brain to remember is that outside of the win-loss record, there are still things to win and lose in a program. I have to keep my eye on the most microscopic level of wins and losses within the program and within the culture of a program so I can try to make those assessments from there. As long as I've got coaches who I feel like are rowing in that same direction with me, that's a good movement.

Q: There were a lot of exciting weeks in BSU sports this year from the homecoming and playoff football games to the Mason Cup. How challenging are those weeks for BSU operationally?

Lauritsen: The thing that keeps me coming to work every single day is the team behind the team that we have.

We laugh a lot in those situations where we're hosting a second-round game that we didn't know we were going to host four days before it happened. At the end of the day, it's just another game. Yeah, the stakes are a little higher and we may have to change a few things about how we go about it, but that's every day for us.

For the fans to have really great experiences in those spaces, it validates what we do on a daily basis. Sometimes, it gets lost on people that when they go to the Chet, every piece of fencing in the tailgate area, every piece of trash picked up afterward, every hot dog that gets wrapped — somebody's doing that. It's usually somebody that you probably wouldn't expect to be doing that because that's who we are.

It's coaches of other sports. It's assistant coaches of other sports. It's Deb Slough out there shoveling snow. It's me running tickets sometimes. My favorite thing is in those moments when we're hosting big games, big events, all of us are pretty visible. And we'll have people come up and ask why are we the ones selling tickets. Because somebody has to.

It's a level of commitment to who we are that I adore. I can't get past the amount of selflessness that exists in those moments. In the end, we're giving each other high fives. We don't really know how we did it, but we did it.

The ability to go home at the end of those nights and put your feet up, crack open a beer and be proud, that feels good. We make it work. We figured it out, and it's awesome.

Q: Is there any particular moment that isn't win-loss related that you're proud of from this year?

Lauritsen: We hosted the Polar Plunge with Affinity Plus for Special Olympics. Those types of opportunities will continue to grow. And as far as Unified or adaptive sports, that's something we have to start thinking about. As an institution and having a duty, I feel strongly about BSU's role in our community and our region, and not just when it's convenient.

Part of that is on an institutional level. How do we become more accessible? How do we make our spaces more accessible at the Chet, in the gym? How do we make it a more enjoyable experience for fans, but then make that next step of what does it look like to have some Unified sports? I know Southwest Minnesota State has wheelchair basketball, and they have some of those other adaptive sports and some Unified sports. It's something that's happening at lower rates right now, but we've got to look at it.

In my wildest dreams, if I had all of the time, effort, energy and money in the world to do a lot of things, I've got friends who work at institutions where they have adaptive track and field, or adaptive volleyball, sitting volleyball — things like that.

I look at where we are in northern Minnesota, and I think about being the curling capital, having the Sanford Center. What does it look like for some of those Paralympic sports in Bemidji? What if there was a way to get the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee as a partner to say, "We want to be in that place?" In my wildest dreams, that would be such a cool thing to bring here. Bemidji State could be the place to participate in the Paralympics in these winter-type sports.