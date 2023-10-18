Q&A with Auburn beat writer Matt Cohen

Oct. 18—The Daily Journal caught up with Auburn beat writer Matt Cohen of AL.com to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Auburn matchup.

What has been the general level of excitement around the program under Hugh Freeze so far? Are they on-schedule from where they were expected preseason?

To start the year, excitement could not have been higher. Hugh Freeze had a significant honeymoon period with hope that the reshaped roster and energy around the program would bring success. Fans want that success to come quickly of course, and that hasn't happened. Although expectations from the program were never that this would be a year to compete, Freeze has been very public and honest when talked about his vision for Auburn to recruit well-enough in order to compete by his third or fourth year. Auburn does have a strong 2024 recruiting class to this point and continues to push for top talent. Freeze took over an Auburn roster that had been worn dry by poor recruiting from previous head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff. It is a problem that is going to take years to build back from. Fans, to this point, have seemed to express patience. Even as things are a struggle this year, there isn't a call to put Freeze on the hot seat.

How big a game does this feel for Freeze, not just for this season but because of his history with Ole Miss?

Freeze has held himself back a few times from saying what he probably really feels about Ole Miss. Outwardly, he has said the typical platitudes about his respect for an opponent and especially Ole Miss' offense. But his own history is certainly a big part of this game for Freeze. He played Ole Miss once with Liberty and didn't even compete — albeit to be expected — and this is his first chance to have a shot at beating the program he left in scandal. It certainly matters personally to him, but it doesn't appear its taking over the week.

What has been the biggest issue with the passing game and offense as a whole this season? Can this team win a shootout?

No. Auburn cannot and will not win a shootout. It can't. The talent on this offense isn't good enough. It is a fundamentally flawed passing game trying to force a square into the circle hole. The problem is a very limited quarterback with an inconsistent offensive line and ineffective pass catchers. There has appeared to be some playcalling dysfunction between Freeze and offensive coordinator in terms of who is calling plays. Neither have been particularly good. Auburn's offense has been much better at home, but it doesn't have an understanding of the Freeze offense yet as it continues to make the same mistakes and the coaching staff hasn't been able to fix it. Players and coaches alike haven't been good enough.

What is the strength of the Auburn defense?

First, Auburn's secondary can be great if healthy. It isn't healthy. Auburn needs safety Jaylin Simpson, who is third in the nation in interceptions, to get back to full health. He's been playing at less than 100%. Auburn may get back starting nickel corner Keionte Scott this week who is a key leader on the defense. That would be huge. But Auburn's best strength so far has been its SEC-best redzone defense. Auburn may bend, but it prides itself on not breaking. Even after allowing more than 500 yards against LSU, it wasn't really until around the end of the third quarter in that game that LSU turned it into a thorough, total blowout. Being able to force teams into field goals instead of touchdowns will be a big stat for an offense that can't move the ball.

What do you expect the reception for Lane Kiffin to be given everything that happened last fall with his courtship by John Cohen?

I think Kiffin will get booed like any other coach, but I think while Freeze still has his dwindling honeymoon, it won't be anything toxic. I get the impression while there was a sense of disappointment Kiffin didn't end up being the guy, I don't sense anything particularly angry or hateful from fans toward him. Certainly, that could change, but I don't think Kiffin compares yet on the Auburn fans' most-hated list to the coaches of Auburn's two biggest rivals: Nick Saban and Kirby Smart.

If Auburn is going to win, _____ has to happen.

If Auburn is going to win, the offense has to help. Auburn's defense looks exhausted. It's done so much work carrying Auburn throughout this season and it just can't keep doing the job alone. If the defense gets back some key players from long-term injuries — cornerback Keionte Scott and linebacker Austin Keys, a transfer from Ole Miss — it could lend a huge hand to a thin group. But the offense has to do SOMETHING. Auburn's defense may hope to slow Ole Miss but it isn't going to stop Ole Miss' offense. Auburn can't win in a shootout, but the offense has to give some run support. A great pitcher may have a quality start to only give up two runs, but still have a bad record because they lost every game 2-0. That's Auburn right now.

