Q&A with Alabama beat writer Matt Stahl

Sep. 20—The Daily Journal caught up with Alabama beat writer Matt Stahl of AL.com to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Alabama matchup.

A lot has been made of the quarterback issues for Alabama. Jalen Milroe will be getting the start this weekend. What's the team's confidence level in him?

I don't know about the team's confidence in him, but they're all saying nice things and he's clearly the best quarterback option they've had. The QB play last week wasn't good at all, and Milroe can at least run away from the defenders running through the offensive line.

Is there any sense of panic around players and coaches with how the last two weeks have gone? The internet isn't always a great barometer, but fans seem worried that the sky is falling. Where's the panic-meter from your perspective?

From fans, it's a full-on panic attack. The sky is falling, the dynasty is dead, we're five minutes from being back in the Mike Shula era. From players and coaches, significantly less so, at least publicly.

Do you get a sense the adjustment period to new coordinators on both sides of the ball has taken longer than expected/is still taking place? How does this team look different on offense and defense — outside of not having stars like Bryce Young and Will Anderson — schematically or personnel wise?

That's a tough one. There's clearly issues on both sides of the ball, though the offense has looked far rougher than the defense through three games. I think some of the things Alabama expected to come together, especially on the offensive line, have not done so yet. They're running out of time now though, SEC play is here and blocking isn't optional.

Ole Miss understands this is a pretty big game for them, and people here remember the heartbreaker in Oxford last season. What's the magnitude of the game from the Alabama side? Does it feel heavier given the last few weeks?

They know it's big, especially given the last few weeks. The fans know that if the Tide loses this game, especially with LSU and Tennessee still ahead on the schedule, that's probably a wrap for any sort of title hopes.

If Alabama is going to protect home field, ____ has to happen.

Pass blocking.

