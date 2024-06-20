PYSO softball holding carwash fundraiser to fund All-Star's state run

Jun. 19—The Palestine Youth Sports Organization's All-Star softball teams will be holding a carwash fundraiser Saturday, June 22. Proceeds will go to help fund a state championship run for four qualifying teams, helping to offset the costs of travel, leagues fees and room and board.

The PYSO softball organization had four All-Star teams qualify for the Ranger Softball State Series, including two district champions in the 8U and 10U girls, and two district runners up in 12U and 15U.

All four teams will benefit from the carwash fundraiser, which is to be held from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday. The event will be held at Palestine Toyota, at 2728 S. Loop 256 in Palestine, with Sales Person of the Year Katie Trimble leading the fundraising efforts.

Car washes will be $10 per vehicle, and larger donations will be accepted.

In addition to the carwash, food will be available from JT's Warthog Creole Kitchen and Smoak House No. 587. There will also be a bounce house and music.

Softball fans will be able to see all four teams compete as the Ranger Softball state championships will be divided between different locations and will be on different dates.

July 12 through July 14, the 10U and 15U Palestine All-Stars will get the first chance to bring home a title in Anahuac, competing in the first of two state tournaments. The following week, the 8U and 12U teams will get their opportunity to play for a title, with their tournament slated for July 19 through July 21 at the East Montgomery County softball fields in New Caney.