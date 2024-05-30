PYSO to host free track meet for area youth

May 29—After a two year hiatus, the Palestine Youth Sports Organization is set to host a track meet for area kindergarten through seventh graders, giving youth athletes the chance to show their speed during an evening of track and field events.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 2. The night will begin with field events and the 1600-meter run, and will be followed by the high jump at 7 p.m., and shorter distance running events beginning at 8 p.m. The meet will be open to all incoming kindergarten through seventh grade athletes from all area schools, and will be completely free of charge for participants. A small fee will be required for admission for spectators of $3 for adults and $1 for children and students.

For the youngest future athletes, there will also be a diaper dash, a short 50m run for children under the age of five.

Interested athletes are permitted to wear up to 1/8 inch spikes, and are asked to enter Wildcat Stadium from the visitors entrance, off Ben Brook Drive. Athletes will be able to register for the event at the gates.

Several members of both the Palestine High School and Junior High track teams, along with adult volunteers, will be officiating the event. Concessions stands and food trucks will also be available for refreshments.

For more information, and a full schedule of events, visit PYSO's website at palestineyouthsportsorganization.com.