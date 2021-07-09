Toms Skujins - Tour de France 2021, stage 14 – live updates - REUTERS

12:58 PM

80km to go

Having navigated their way down a short but twisty descent, Wout Poels and Michael Woods are pushing on towards the third categorised climb of the day, the category two col de la Croix des Morts. The pair have gained around 10sec on Mattia Cattaneo, while a magnificent looking seven-man group comprising Esteban Chaves (BikeExchange), Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech), Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) is another 40sec down the road.

12:51 PM

View from the back of the race

Worth mentioning that Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-Quick Step) who crashed heavily yesterday (see below video to witness the post-crash chaos), has been struggling from the flag and is over 11 minutes down, while Mark Cavendish is ploughing on in the group in front of the rider nicknamed El Tractor around 5min 30sec down with the stage leaders.

12:44 PM

94.5km to go

And the five points go to Wout Poels after the Dutchman beats Michael Woods in sprint. Mattia Cattaneo and Esteban Chaves third and fourth.

12:41 PM

95km to go

Michael Woods bridged over to Mattia Cattaneo and Wout Poels before the Canadian rolled off the front, off to chase those points on offer atop the category two col de Montségur. But Woods was chased by Poels – the pair had a similar battle in the medium mountains a week or so ago. Both, it appears, are taking the battle for the polka dot jersey very seriously.

12:38 PM

96.5km to go

Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick Step), the Italian climber who did a great job for team-mate Mark Cavendish yesterday, has rolled off the front of the bunch with Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) as the pair inch their way up the side of the category two col de Montségur where there are five points up for grabs in the mountains classification. The move instigates a response from Michael Woods (ISN), while Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Esteban Chaves (BikeExchange) and Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech), the Spanish road champion, are encouraged into a pursuit.

12:30 PM

100km to go | As it stands . . .

It was a frantic start to the stage with a number of teams and riders attacking from the flag. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) has looked lively with the world champion looking to force something on the front, but every move was marked out. Following a flurry of attacks, Kristian Sbaragli (Alpecin-Fenix) ghosted off the front before the Italian was later joined by Maxime Chevalier (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Anthony Turgis (TotalÉnergies).

Sbaragli crested the category three col du Bac to double his tally in the mountains classification with another two points, but the 31-year-old will not be giving Nairo Quintana too much to worry about languishing as he is at 23rd place now, while Skujins was second.

Having led the stage by the narrowest of margins, the quintet was caught by the peloton just beyond the intermediate sprint in Lavelanet. Positioned as it was on a slight uphill drag it will surprise few to discover that Michael Matthews and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) went toe-to-toe for the points, but the lion's share went to Rickaert while Mark Cavendish's team-mate Dries Devenyns took 17 points, denying the Manxman's rivals the opportunity to gain too much on the leader in the competition.

Once beyond the intermediate, some big-name riders including Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) show themselves, but are unable to force anything.

10:15 AM

Bonjour!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 13 at the Tour de France, the 183.7-kilometre run from Carcassonne to Quillan.

Mark Cavendish wins the 34th Tour de France stage of his long and illustrious career - Tour de France 2021, stage 14 – live updates - GETTY IMAGES

Following two transitional stages won by Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick Step), today sees the Tour enter the Pyrenees. Spanning either side of Monday's rest day, five back-to-back stages in the French and Andoran Pyrenees will more than likely shape the general classification and mountains classification (obviously). Given that it will be an especially challenging block of racing for the sprinters, it may even determine the final standings in the points classification.

Tadej Pogacar on the podium in Carcassonne - Tour de France 2021, stage 14 – live updates - GETTY IMAGES

Here's a quick reminder of who will be wearing what as respective leader in each of the four main classifications – in other words those that have jerseys. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) will be dressed in the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, for the sixth consecutive day with a healthy margin of over five minutes.

Cavendish, who increased his lead over Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) to 101 points after winning on Friday, is in the maillot vert, the green jersey, as leader in the points classification.

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) will again be in the maillot à pois, or polka dot jersey, as leader in the mountains classification. After two quiet days, those targeting the jersey may be minded to challenge for the maximum number of points – 19 – up for grabs today.

As overall leader of the race, Pogacar also tops the best young rider classification, although Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will wear the Slovenian's maillot blanc, the white jersey, as second best.

And for anybody that missed Cavendish's record-equalling stage win in Carcassonne on Friday, you can relive the highlights here . . .

So, what's on today's menu?

Featuring five categorised climbs – the col du Bac, col de Montségur, col de la Croix des Morts, côte de Galinagues and col de Saint-Louis – and 2,877 metres in vertical elevation today's stage, on paper at least, looks perfectly posed for a breakaway rider. Ordinarily the profile would look suited to Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step), but the world champion had a hard day in the breakaway on Thursday and did a lot of work in the run-in to the line in Carcassonne on Friday and so may not quite have the legs. There's an awful long list of riders that this stage may suit – Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech) is my pick of the bunch – and an awful lot of teams that have yet to take anything away from this year's Tour so I expect there will be a big fight to get into the breakaway today.

Tour de France 2021 stage 14 profile - Tour de France 2021, stage 14 – live updates - ASO

Here's a look at the all-important numbers from those climbs . . .

. . . and a breakdown of what points can be won in the mountains.

But what about those who only have eyes for the green jersey?