Tour de France 2021, stage 16 – live updates

01:20 PM

85km to go

A trio or riders – Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Fabien Doubey (TotalÉnergie) and Christopher Juul-Jensen (BikeExchange) – lead the stage by over half a minute now, while there has been quite a split in the peloton with a number of UAE Team Emirates riders, including Rafal Majka, being in the third group on the road, while Mark Cavendish et al are 3min 30sec down.

01:12 PM

95km to go

A group of around 28 riders lead the stage, that posse is predominantly made up of the strong sprinter/climber and puncheur types.

01:00 PM

103.8km to go

All back as one after Christopher Juul-Jensen (BikeExchange) led the peloton down off that descent. Presumably that big effort from the Dane with an Irish accent was on behalf of team-mate Michael Matthews who may be hoping to add to his total in the points classification at the intermediate sprint which follows in around 15km. Mark Cavendish, the leader in that competition, trails by 3min 5sec but has his bodyguards Davide Ballerini, Tim Declercq, Dries Devenyns and Michael Morkov alongside him, doing their best to make sure he survives another stage in the medium mountains.

12:58 PM

105km to go

Mattia Cattaneo and Michal Kwiatkowski and Kasper Asgreen - REUTERS

The trio of Kasper Asgreen, Mattia Cattaneo and Michal Kwiatkowski are descending in these wet and twisty roads. Cattaneo overcooked a left-hand turn but somehow stayed upright. Hopefully that will be a cautionary reminder to those that are following they must approach these descents with care. Fall and a riders' Tour could be over.

12:50 PM

114km to go

Mattia Cattaneo takes five points at the summit of the col de Port, cresting the category two climb ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski and Kasper Asgreen, while Aurélien Paret-Peintre added a single point to his account in the mountains classification.

12:45 PM

115km to go

Michal Kwiatkowski and Mattia Cattaneo have bridged over to Kasper Asgreen. Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Ag2r-Citroën), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) and a few others are attempting to escape from the clutches of the peloton.

12:37 PM

119km to go

Michal Kwiatkowski and Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick Step) have rolled off the front of the peloton off in pursuit of Kasper Asgreen. Presumably the Italian will not be doing too much of the heavy lifting here what with his team-mate being up the road. Miguel Ángel López (Movistar) also attacks, but the Colombian is closed down by none other than Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) which is both interesting, and baffling. Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Ag2r-Citroën), who started the day 12th overall, is having a go as is Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels p/b KTM).

12:28 PM

122km to go

Cofidis, who have not won a stage at the Tour de France since 2008 when Sylvain Chavanel beat Jérémy Roy in a two-up sprint in Montluçon, have had a couple of riders – Simon Geschke and Jesús Herrada – sniffing around near the front of the field.

12:26 PM

123km to go

Geraint Thomas has got himself up towards the front of the peloton, the Welshman peers over his left shoulder to survey the pack as, yet again, a DSM rider – possibly Casper Pedersen – puts in a wee dig off the front. The roads are looking damp, quite narrow in places and the road is now going up which has caused the peloton to splinter.

12:21 PM

125km to go

Kasper Asgreen is not slowing as he nears the start of the first climb of the day, the col de Port which is 11.4km long with an average gradient of 5.1%. Casper Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven have been caught by the peloton after a quartet had appeared to attempt to bridge over. There are some strong riders loitering near the head of the bunch, including Michal Kwiatkowski who may be given a chance today. Ineos Grenadiers have endured the worst Tour de France since their debut (as Team Sky) in 2010 and may be thinking today is a day where they ccan right that wrong and win a stage.

Kasper Asgreen - Tour de France 2021, stage 16 – live updates - GETTY IMAGES

12:00 PM

As it stands . . .

It was a slightly later start than planned after the race organisers stopped the peloton at KMO to allow them to remove some of their cold-weather gear. It is fairly damp out in the Pyrenees this afternoon and so the vast bulk of the riders set off through the downhill section of neutralised roads wrapped up as if out on a mid-winter training ride. Once through KMO, the official point at which racing can start, Dorian Godon (Ag2r-Citroën) clipped off the front with a half-hearted attack, before he was replaced as the lone leader of the stage by Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step).

Casper Pedersen (DSM) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) are in pursuit of Asgreen, but the pair already trail by over a minute of the three-time Danish time trial champion. The maillot jaune is 1min 25sec down. More attacks will follow, of that I'm sure.

Casper Pedersen leads the chase with Milan-Sanremo winner Jasper Stuyven on his wheel - GETTY IMAGES

10:40 AM

Bonjour!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 16 at the Tour de France, the 169km run from El Pas de la Casa to Saint-Gaudens.

With the second rest day behind them, teams and riders go into the final six-day block of racing with plenty to fight for. True, the top spot in the general classification may, barring disaster, be all but sealed but there is more to the Tour than just the yellow jersey.

Julian Alaphilippe and Mark Cavendish - Tour de France 2021, stage 16 – live updates - GETTY IMAGES

The big winners, thus far, have been Deceuninck-Quick Step who through Julian Alaphilippe and Mark Cavendish have won five stages at this year's race. Just eight teams – Ag2r-Citroën, Alpecin-Fenix, Bahrain Victorious, Bora-Hansgrohe, Deceuninck-Quick Step, Jumbo-Visma, Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates – have won stage at the race, meaning a staggering 15 have yet to register a victory. Despite their efforts Arkéa-Samsic, Astana-Premier Tech, B&B Hotels p/b KTM, BikeExchange, Cofidis, DSM, EF Education-Nippo, Groupama-FDJ, Ineos Grenadiers, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, Israel Start-up Nation, Lotto-Soudal, Movistar, Qhubeka-NextHash and TotalÉnergies are all winless.

Tadej Pogacar and Ineos Grenadiers - Tour de France 2021, stage 16 – live updates - AFP

Today's stage appears, on paper at least, the last big opportunity for a big breakaway and so I imagine there will be an almighty battle out on the roads in Andorra to make the decisive move before the race crosses back into France. But before we have a quick look at today's profile, here's a quick reminder of who will be wearing what as respective leader in each of the four main classifications – in other words those that have jerseys. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) has the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, for the eighth consecutive day with not inconsiderable margin of 5min 18sec.

Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) will wear the maillot à pois, or polka dot jersey, as leader in the mountains classification following an exciting battle in Sunday's stage through Andorra.

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick Step) will again be dressed in the maillot vert, the green jersey, as leader in the points competition.

As overall leader of the race, Pogacar also tops the best young rider classification, although Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will wear the Slovenian's maillot blanc, the white jersey, as second best.

And for anybody that missed Sepp Kuss's first Tour de France stage win of his career on Sunday, you can relive the highlights here . . .

So, what's on today's menu?

Featuring four categorised climbs – col de Port, col de la Core, col de Portet-d'Aspet and côte d'Aspret-Sarrat – and 3,260 metres in vertical elevation today's stage is, as mentioned, a perfect day for the breakaway and one that will for those teams who have yet to take a win, something of a last-chance saloon. It may also be a day in which we see the battle for polka-dots provide some exciting racing.

Tour de France 2021, stage 16 profile - - ASO

The usual suspects – Alaphilippe, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) – will be tipped by many to win this stage, while the likes of Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo), Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) may also fancy their chances on this profile.

Here's a look at the all-important numbers from those climbs . . .

. . . and a breakdown of what points can be won in the mountains.

But what about those who only have eyes for the green jersey?