Pyrenees await as race for yellow at Tour de France heats up in third week

tour de france 2022 stage 16 live live updates results pogacar vingegaard

11:20 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 16 of the 109th Tour de France, the 178.5-kilometre run from Carcassonne to Foix.

Following Monday's rest day – the third and final day out of the saddle for the remaining riders at this year's race – racing resumes at 11.40am (BST) with Telegraph Sport's coverage due to get under way at 1pm.

Before we have a very quick look at today's stage, colleague Tom Cary has been toying with the fanciful notion of how Geraint Thomas could, against all the odds, win a second Tour title in Paris on Sunday.

The Tour has entered its final week with Thomas currently occupying the third podium spot, two minutes 43 seconds behind the yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and just 21 seconds behind second placed Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). The question is, does the Welshman, and his team Ineos Grenadiers, protect that place and follow wheels, hoping for one or both of the riders ahead to slip up? Or do they risk it all going for a famous victory? Thomas, who has already won the Tour in 2018, and finished runner-up in 2019, suggested on the final rest day on Monday that he was prepared to do the latter. But he stressed there was no point in “attacking just for the sake of attacking - for the TV cameras”. It had to be well thought out and worth the risk. Here, Telegraph Sport looks at Thomas’ options in the final week.

Despite losing two key team-mates in Sunday's stage, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be wear the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, for a fifth day running.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will again be in the maillot vert, the green jersey, as overall leader of the points classification.

Simon Geschke (Cofidis) will remain dressed in the maillot à pois, or the polka dot jersey, as the leader of the mountains classification.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), who has led the young rider classification since stage one, will be dressed in the white jersey.

So, what's on today's menu?

Three categorised climbs, including the long descent off the category one Mur de Péguère that will take the riders down to Foix, may make it ideal terrain for a breakaway rider to prevail while equally being suited to a late ambush territory for those challenging in the general classification.

Stage 16

And finally, the weather. . .

Follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage from 1pm (BST).