PWV wins three to take third place at state

May 26—Box Score

At Gateway Sports Complex (Yakima)

TITANS 18, RAIDERS 3 (5 inn.)

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 216 54 — 18

Lake Roosevelt 300 00 — 3

PWV Pitching — Emery 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 5 K; Barnum 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. Highlights — Milanowski 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, R; Matlock 4-5, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R; Phelps 3-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R; Channell 3-3, 2 2B, RBI, BB, R

TITANS 13, RIVERHAWKS 2 (5 inn.)

Toledo 100 01 — 2

PWV 352 03 — 13

TOL Pitching — Holter 4.2 IP, 14 H, 13 R (6 ER), 1 BB, 0 K. Highlights — Davis 1-3, 2 RBI

PWV Pitching — Emery 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K. Highlights — Matlock 3-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 4 R; Channell 3-4, 3 RBI; Phelps 3-4, 2 RBI, 2 R

TITANS 6, COYOTES 4

Kittitas 101 020 0 — 4

PWV 101 103 X — 6

PWV Pitching — Emery 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 12 K. Highlights — Sipp 2-3, HR, 4 RBI, R; Keeton 2-3, 2 RBI

YAKIMA — After a close loss to Adna in a state quarterfinal on Friday, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley needed to win three games in a row if it wanted to take third at the 2B State Tournament.

The Titans did just that, winning all three of their games on Saturday to take third.

"I'm very proud," PWV coach Eric Hopfer said. "It was a great day with a lot of great moments for the whole team."

PWV dominated its first two matchups, defeating Lake Roosevelt 18-3 and Toledo 13-2 to advance to the third-place game against Kittitas.

Hopfer described that game as a "20-round boxing match," saying that it felt like the last man standing would win.

CJ Sipp had the final say, as the sophomore delivered a go-ahead, three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to give the Titans a 6-4 lead, and they shut the door in the top of the seventh.

"It gave the girls enough adrenaline to put their feet on the necks of the other team and finish them," Hopfer said.

"I am just happy that I was a part of it," he continued. "When you see everyone — the dugout, the managers, the coaches and our fans — come together believing in everything we are trying to do, it's unstoppable."

Across the three games, Lauren Emery pitched 15 innings, combining to allow 12 hits and just three earned runs while striking out 22.

Hopfer commended the senior, saying she didn't miss a beat and got stronger throughout the day. Emery is one of two Titan seniors, as she and Kylee Lyons are set to graduate in June.

At the plate, the trio of Lauren Matlock, Karli Phelps, and Killian Hodel combined for 21 hits across the three games, and Rylin Channell also added three hits against both Lake Roosevelt and Toledo.

Sophia Milanowski hit a home run in the first game, and Tylar Keeton drove in a pair in the finale.

"This weekend was just great softball," Hopfer said. "I am going to be smiling for the weeks to come over this one."