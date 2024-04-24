PWV takes league contest versus Ocosta, splits twinbill

Apr. 23—BOX SCORE

At Willapa Valley

Game 1 (League)

TITANS 3, WILDCATS 1

Ocosta 000 010 0 — 1

PWV 003 000 X — 3

PWV Pitching — Emery 7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Highlights — Phelps 1-2, 3B, 3 RBI; Hodel 2-3

Game 2 (Non-League)

WILDCATS 7, TITANS 3

Ocosta 202 003 0 — 7

PWV 000 012 0 — 3

PWV Pitching — Barnum (L) 7 IP, 9 H, 7 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 7 SO. Highlights — Matlock 4-4, 3 3B, RBI; Phelps 1-4, 3B, R; Milanowski 0-2, RBI

Facing off against Loyola Marymount commit Jessie Gilbert, the Titans snared a P2BL victory over the Wildcats 3-1 at home on Monday afternoon. The non-league game between the two ended as a 7-3 win by Ocosta.

Gilbert ended the day with 14 strikeouts in a full six innings in the circle, but PWV (11-4, 4-1 P2BL) struck for all three of its runs came in the third inning with two outs. Three straight singles loaded the bases to set up a three-run triple off the bat of Karli Phelps.

Lauren Emery allowed one earned run in the fifth and struck out five on 85 pitches. Jillian Hodel registered two hits for PWV, who battle Ilwaco on Wednesday.

In the second game, Lauren Matlock ripped four hits — three of them triples — for the Titans. They scored once in the fourth and two times in the fifth, but couldn't dig out of a 4-0 hole.