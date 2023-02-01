PWO RB/WR/CB Grant Calcagno commits to Michigan State football

Michigan State football has picked up a commitment from an instate prospect on National Signing Day.

Grant Calcagno of Rochester, Mich. announced he has committed to Michigan State football on Wednesday. Calcagno will be a preferred walk-on for the Spartans.

Calcagno played running back, wide receiver and corner back at Rochester High. He held offers from numerous lower-tier schools in the state of Michigan, including Northwood, Albion and Siena Heights.

